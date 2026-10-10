SINGAPORE – While Ayao Komatsu has declared “everything is open” amongst Haas’ four contenders for a successor to Esteban Ocon, the team is closing in on its 2027 driver selection.

While sources indicated that a signing of Rafa Camara was imminent following Haas’ informing Ocon of its decision not to continue with him for F1 2027, Komatsu has opted against ruling out any of the already-established prospects – but the race for the seat appears to have shrunk.

Jack Doohan emerges as a late contender for Haas’ 2027 F1 seat

With Esteban Ocon now confirmed as leaving Haas after this season, the hunt is on at the American squad to find a successor, while Ollie Bearman is widely expected to continue in the other seat although he is not yet officially confirmed.

The candidate list for Ocon’s seat was as many as five until recently, with McLaren reserve driver Leonardi Fornaroli, Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Ryo Hirakawa, Ferrari-backed F2 driver Rafa Camara, and Haas’ reserve driver Jack Doohan considered alternatives to Ocon, who remained a prospect.

With Haas embarking on a testing programme using the 2025 car for TPC purposes, all the candidates were given the opportunity to impress as the team carried out two separate tests at Portimão and Jerez.

Following the first test, the top prospects list to potentially succeed Ocon alongside Oliver Bearman had shrunk to Hirakawa and Camara, with sources suggesting little chance of this changing following the second test.

But Jack Doohan’s chances of landing an F1 return appear to have been reignited following the Australian’s return to the cockpit for the first time since the conclusion of his short Alpine stint when he climbed out of his A525 at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

Indeed, what had looked to be a near-certainty of Camara being the driver to succeed Ocon just a fortnight or so ago has now softened to become what appears to be a two-horse race between Camara and Doohan as Komatsu continues to weigh up his options; while Fornaroli is still mentioned by some sources, it’s understood his management is pushing heavily for a drive in the World Endurance Championship in 2027.

A decision by Komatsu is expected to be made following the Singapore Grand Prix, with an announcement potentially made before the United States Grand Prix.

The Japanese team boss has previously spoken of his desire to hire solely on the premise of performance, with side benefits such as commercial packages and manufacturer backing being secondary concerns and only being used to inform a decision on the basis of drivers being inseparable on performance criteria.

While Camara is a driver backed by Ferrari and is understood to be able to bring in a lucrative commercial portfolio that includes Brazil’s Transpetro, Doohan’s potential return has sparked greater interest from some of his backers – including names currently associated with his former F1 team – in jumping across to help bolster the Australian’s chances.

With sources having previously indicated prior to the Baku weekend that a Camara confirmation was imminent, pending final signing of a contract, it is notable that Haas emphasised in its Ocon split confirmation announcement that it was not yet in a position to confirm its driver line-up for 2027 in tandem.

Speaking on Thursday in Malaysia, Komatsu wouldn’t be drawn into narrowing his driver selection, saying that “We announce when we announce,” and, when asked if the selection has been made, said, “I leave everything open at the moment.

“We are very in a very, very lucky position as a team.

“But so many talented drivers are interested in one seat. So, like I said, we haven’t made a decision yet. We’re looking at all the other angles”.

Should Haas plump for a Camara/Bearman line-up, it will mean the American squad is fielding two drivers from Ferrari’s Driver Academy, with both likely eyeing up ways to step into the Scuderia’s line-up should the opportunity arise in the coming years.

While there are established ties between Haas and Ferrari by way of its technical partnership through engine and gearbox supply, and a Maranello design office, running two drivers from the stable, should it happen, is understood to simply be a case of the pieces coming together to create such a line-up, rather than being any sort of pressure or influence being exerted by Ferrari – Haas retains complete autonomy over its driver decisions.

It’s for this reason that what had appeared so assured just a few weeks ago is no longer: the two days of testing Haas gave to its prospects has given Komatsu a final consideration that could yet see him swayed away from Camara.

But should Komatsu end up going with Camara, he explained that he’s not worried about any potential optics of being seen as a Ferrari ‘B-team’ or training ground.

“Not really, no. You know, whatever we do, there’s different optics,” he said, when asked by PlanetF1.com about that concern.

“If we chose Hirakawa, I’m sure some people will say they just chose Hirakawa only because he’s a Toyota driver, right?

“If we take Rafa, you will say ‘Oh, he’s another Ferrari driver’.

“Then, if we take Leonardo Fornaroli, you’d say, ‘Oh, is Haas now becoming a McLaren B-team, where’s their identity?’

“So whatever we do, you guys will put out whatever you like. But I’m not worried at all.

Asked what might be written if the team does opt for Doohan, Komatsu laughed, “Jack is our reserve driver, so there’s no downside, right? What can you write?

“Would you say that it’s the amazing and legendary Mick Doohan’s son, that’s why we took him.”

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