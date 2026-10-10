SINGAPORE – Lando Norris confirmed that he has apologised to McLaren over a sprint race collision with teammate Oscar Piastri in the Singapore Grand Prix sprint race.

Norris and Piastri crashed on the final lap of the sprint race in Singapore, eliminating the latter in the incident.

Lando Norris remains bullish over Singapore clash

Norris qualified in fifth place for the Singapore Grand Prix, but this did not stop him from facing questions over an earlier collision with Piastri in the sprint race.

Heading into the last lap, Piastri led the pair in fourth and fifth places. But a lunge from Norris into Turn 5 saw the two collide.

This dropped Norris to eighth place, while Piastri retired on the spot and required a gearbox change for qualifying.

The stewards deemed that no further action was required, but it is reported that McLaren will ensure that there is a consequence for the driver it believes was at fault.

Asked to give an insight into the discussions after the sprint, Norris flatly denied the request.

“As a team, we all spoke about it,” he told Sky Sports. “I apologised, but that’s all you need to know.”

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McLaren reiterate ‘the team is bigger than any of us’

Crashing with your teammate is widely regarded as the cardinal sin in motorsport.

It is key pillar of McLaren’s ‘Papaya Rules’, as is putting the team above any individual desires, a factor that came into play in the championship race last year.

This message, says team principal Andrea Stella, will be drilled into the drivers following the embarrassing scenes on Saturday.

“It’s been a long day, as you say,” he said.

“The sprint race was a race that was giving us some good points in a moment in which we were not in condition to win.

“Still, we were in condition to score good points, and we saw two McLarens having contact, basically, going out of the race. Lando could score one point, but definitely that’s not enough.

“And seeing two McLarens making contact like that is simply not acceptable. This is something that we will discuss with our drivers.

“We will do it in private. We will reiterate that the team interest is far bigger than any of us.

“There’s no ego, there’s no person that is bigger than the interest of the McLaren Formula 1 team. This will be reiterated.

“I’m sure, like always, these will be conversations that will lead to the team being more united and even stronger.”

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