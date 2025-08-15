Racing comeback confirmed for former F1 racer after mid-season dismissal

A year on since his last race entry, Logan Sargeant will climb back behind the wheel of a racing car in his native United States.

The Florida-born driver raced with Williams for a year and a half, but was dropped by the Grove-based squad midway through the F1 2024 season.

Logan Sargeant’s next race is confirmed

Following the split between Sargeant and Williams after last year’s Dutch Grand Prix, Sargeant took part in an IndyCar test with Meyer Shank Racing at The Thermal Club.

In December 2024, a few months on from his IndyCar test, Sargeant was confirmed as having signed with IDEC Sport in the 2025 European Le Mans Series, teaming up with Jamie Chadwick and Mathys Jaubert. However, before kicking off this race programme, Sargeant withdrew from competition.

While no explanation was offered, a reasonable assumption might be that the American simply wished to take a breather from what had been a gruelling 2024, which saw the pressure ramp up relentlessly during what was a particularly difficult season with Williams.

Whether it was a self-imposed moment of respite or not still hasn’t been confirmed, but the American driver has confirmed he will return to competition in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. He will drive for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports on its LMP2 roster, racing the No.52 Oreca 07 alongside Naveen Rao and Benjamin Pedersen.

He will race in the last two rounds of the current championship, with endurance events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in September, and the Petit Le Mans event at Road Atlanta in October.

“I’m super excited to be jumping back into a car for the last two LMP2 races in IMSA with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports,” Sargeant said, again choosing not to comment on what has been a quiet 12-month period for the American.

“It’s a great opportunity to drive at two special tracks, Indianapolis and Road Atlanta, and help push for good results with my teammates Ben and Naveen.

“I’m eager to contribute to a successful couple of races for the team and bring my knowledge and experience to everyone involved. See you at the track.”

Sargeant has previously raced in LMP2, driving for Racing Team Turkey in the 2021 European Le Mans Series. Across two rounds, he took pole position once and finished second in class in both events.

“Myself and all the crew here at PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports are very excited that Logan is able to join us for the last two endurance events of this season,” said Bobby Oergel, team principal of PR1 Mathiasen.

“I am sure Logan’s pace will be top-notch, and everyone will work well together. We really want to welcome him into our team in a smooth and easy fashion. The opportunity to do some testing ahead of the Indy event should do just that.”

Logan Sargeant signs up with new management

Hints of movement in Sargeant’s career came earlier this week when, on Wednesday, Oliver Gavin Management (OGMM) confirmed Sargeant has joined a stable of drivers under the company’s roster.

Gavin is a multiple Le Mans class winner, as well as the winner of several American Le Mans Series titles, as well as being, briefly, F1’s Safety Car driver in the late 1990s.

“New signing!” read a post on OGMM’s social media channel.

“We are delighted to welcome Logan Sargeant to the OGMM team!

“With a strong history of racing in single seaters and at still only 24 years old, Logan is joining OGMM as he focuses on a future career in sportscars.

“Logan has already experienced endurance racing after successfully taking part in both the European Le Mans Series and the Michelin Le Mans Cup in 2021, scoring a pole position on his LMP2 debut.

“Welcome to the team, Logan.”

Sargeant joins Colin Braun, Ben Tuck, Trent Hindman, and Matt Bell – all successful GT and sportscar racers – on the company’s roster.

Sargeant was a product of the Williams Driver Academy, first driving an F1 car at the conclusion of the 2021 season in the Abu Dhabi post-season test, and he became the first American driver to take part in a Grand Prix weekend since Alexander Rossi in 2015 when he took part in FP1 at the 2022 United States Grand Prix.

On the crest of a wave of hype as an American driver, Sargeant was signed to replace Nicholas Latifi for the 2023 season, in which he scored one point courtesy of 10th place at his home race.

However, Sargeant struggled for pace and consistency in his rookie year relative to experienced teammate Alex Albon, with the British-Thai racer securing 27 points.

Sargeant was thus under intense pressure for his second season, in 2024. With the car proving less competitive as even Albon failed to regularly trouble the points-scorers throughout the first half of the year, some costly crashes meant Sargeant came under increasing scrutiny and, following a particularly big unforced crash at the Dutch Grand Prix, Williams opted to swap him out for Franco Colapinto.

Williams team boss James Vowles was blunt in his assessment of Sargeant’s proficiency behind the wheel, stating that the American had always given 100 percent of himself, but that being competitive in F1 was a step beyond him.

“We’ve had enough experience under our belt to know that he’s reached the limit of what he’s able to achieve, and in fact, it’s almost unfair on him to continue,” Vowles told media, including PlanetF1.com, at the Italian Grand Prix.

“Look at his face when he gets out of the car. He’s given you everything he possibly can, and it’s not enough. He absolutely never, from a human perspective, did anything but give me 100 percent of what he was able to do.

“But the realisation of where he is, on his limits, now is very clear. It’s clear to everyone, and more so than that, the relationship can only become more difficult across the last nine races, towards the end of the year, because he knows what his future holds, which is not to be an F1 driver anymore.

“And actually a clean break at that stage, feels like the correct decision for all parties. It feels like it’s fair to Logan. He won’t feel that way today, but I hope he reflects on it in the future. That is fair towards him.”

