Billed as the driver to take over the Red Bull mantle, Max Verstappen has urged Arvid Lindblad not to be the “next Max”, but to be himself.

Racing in Formula 2 this season where he sits seventh in the Drivers’ standings with two wins to his name, Lindblad is being tipped to join the F1 grid with Racing Bulls.

Is Arvid Lindblad the ‘next’ Max Verstappen?

Speaking on the Inside Line F1 podcast after Lindblad finished fourth in the Formula 3 series, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko talked up the driver as Red Bull’s next big prospect.

“We are not looking for a new Max, we are looking for a new champion and the next one which looks really promising is Arvid Lindblad,” he said.

The 18-year-old already has the necessary points for an FIA Super Licence to race in Formula 1, having reached the milestone with his victory in the Formula Regional Oceania championship earlier this year.

Since then, he’s covered Testing Previous Car [TPC] outings for Racing Bulls, while also putting the Red Bull RB21 through its paces during FP1 at the British Prix.

Marko was impressed with his Silverstone run, telling Speedweek: “We think the teenager did a great job. His speed was right, his statements were profound, and the technicians are very happy with his performance.”

But rather than focus on becoming the next Verstappen, the four-time World Champion has told the Briton to carve his own legacy.

Asked for his thoughts on Lindblad, Verstappen said: “He raced for my best friend’s go-kart team, so I already had a bit of information on him, and he’s great.

“He’s very fast and he just needs to do it step by step.

“I think the way that Red Bull also is preparing him is good. He just needs to do his thing.

“Being labelled as the next Max, he should just be himself. That’s what you need to focus on.

“I think that’s also what he knows how to do. He has good people around him that are like a mentor to him. So, yep, step by step. I’m happy for him. He’s doing well.

“Let’s see what happens when he eventually can get into F1.”

Lindblad, though, has made it clear that he doesn’t want to be the new Verstappen.

“It’s obviously very cool to be associated with a four-time World Champion,” he told the Times earlier this year. “But on the other hand, I want to be the first Arvid Lindblad, not the next Max Verstappen.”

Lindblad is being tipped to join the Formula 1 grid next season with Racing Bulls, potentially taking Isack Hadjar’s seat if the Frenchman moves up to Red Bull alongside Verstappen.

