Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes good news for Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 fans,

Let’s blast through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

Max Verstappen ‘will not go away’

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Max Verstappen is not going anywhere next season, well he’s not leaving Formula 1 at least.

That’s according to Esteban Ocon, who believes the FIA and F1’s power unit manufacturers’ agreement to shift the power ratio towards combustion power has done enough to persuade Verstappen to remain in Formula 1.

“He will not go away,” he insisted to Automoto.it. “Clearly, if we were to lose such a winning driver for the technical regulations, it would be a problem. But it will not happen.”

Next year the sport will adopt a 58-42 split in favour of ICE before combustion power is ramped up to 60 per cent the year after.

The next big question; Red Bull or Mercedes?

Read next: Max Verstappen ‘will not go away’ amid ongoing F1 future speculation

F1 PU regulations shift towards ICE power

The FIA World Motor Sport Council has officially ratified power ratio shifts for the F1 2027 and 2028 seasons that favour the internal combustion engine over battery power.

Having been provisionally agreed earlier in June, it is now official that there will be a move towards more internal combustion power, with a 58-42 split in 2027 followed by a 60-40 split in 2028, in favour of the ICE.

The fuel flow rate will increase by 5 per cent in 2017 to compensate for the extra combustion power, and a further 8 per cent in 2028.

“The FIA continues to oversee the evolution of the 2026 Regulations and work closely with all key stakeholders across the motorsport community,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“As with every major regulatory change, the process does not end when the cars first take to the track. Continuous dialogue and collaboration are essential to ensuring that the regulations meet the needs of the sport, its drivers, and its fans.

“Together we are exploring the future direction of the championship and considering how the sport can balance innovation, sustainability, performance and fan appeal in the years ahead.”

Read next: FIA confirms major engine U-turn after F1 2026 concerns

F1 teams ‘gaming the system’ with ADUO?

Damon Hill understands that some teams have been “gaming the system” when it comes to the FIA’s ADUO initiative.

The 1996 world champion believes some teams have been deliberately hiding the true performance of their internal combustion engines to avoid being “penalised” with the ADUO development opportunities.

The first round of Formula 1’s all-new Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities saw Red Bull’s ICE emerge as the benchmark ahead of Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi and Honda.

It meant that Mercedes, despite winning six of seven grands prix, was given one additional development opportunity while Ferrari, Audi and Honda all received two.

Read next: Damon Hill declares ADUO gamesmanship as Red Bull named best engine

Honda reiterate commitment to Aston Martin, and F1

Honda has a “long-term commitment” to Formula 1.

Full stop.

Despite its struggles in its first season with Aston Martin, which has yielded a solitary world championship point, point is in Formula 1 for the long-haul.

“Taking the challenge of Formula 1 remains part of Honda’s DNA – and it has not changed. We have a long-term commitment,” said HRC president Koji Watanabe.

The engine supplier met with Aston Martin during the Barcelona weekend to discuss the team’s various issues.

“We will never give up, no matter what.”

Read next: Honda clarifies F1 future after early Aston Martin struggles

The five most dramatic Austrian Grand Prix moments

Remember Austria 2002 and that blatant manipulation of the race result by Ferrari even though Michael Schumacher was already comfortably on his way to the world title?

Or that moment Vittorio Brambilla produced a shock win and then crashed moments later as his March team celebrated?

Or how about 2016 and yet another Lewis Hamilton v Nico Rosberg crash?

PlanetF1.com looks at the five most dramatic moments at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Read next: The five most dramatic Austrian Grand Prix moments: Title rivals collide and more

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