Max Verstappen influence in full effect as Nurburgring race hits limit

The draw of Max Verstappen has been shown in full effect after the organisers of the 24 hour race at the Nurburgring capped competitor entries for the first time in a number of years.

The four-time F1 World Champion will take to the German track in May for a much-anticipated endurance race and it seems everyone is keen to get on the grid with him.

Max Verstappen draw sees Nurburgring race hit limit

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As his well-versed problems with the current F1 regulations continue, Verstappen has increasingly been finding his racing joy away from the single-seater series and is preparing for his debut at the Nurburgring 24 in May.

In the build-up, Verstappen has been going through the necessary tickboxes such as securing a DMSB Permit Nordschleife and competing in warm-up races but the main event is now close and plenty are keen to be on the same track as him.

German outlet Auto Motor und Sport reports that the organisers of the race have closed entry to competitors after the 150-mark was reached.

The effect of Verstappen is on full display given the race has not hit that limit post COVID and is generally around the 130 mark.

ADAC Nordrhein, who run the event, have even suggested some who have already received their entries may have them cancelled as part of a selection process. “To ensure a fair process for all teams, the regulations stipulate that a review and selection will take place after the entry deadline,” a statement read.

Verstappen’s GT3 debut came in September where he won a race as part of the Nurburgring Endurance Series and he is looking forward to experiencing the full race come May.

“The Nurburgring Nordschleife is a special place,” Verstappen said. “There’s no other track like it. The 24h Nurburgring is a race that’s been on my bucket list for a long time, so I’m really thrilled we can make it happen now.

“Last year, I was able to get my DMSB Permit Nordschleife and participate in NLS9, that we won. That preparation is very valuable, as we have learned a lot that we can take into our programme this year with NLS2 and the 24-hour race.

“We’ve got a strong line-up with Dani [Juncadella], Jules [Gounon] and Lucas [Auer] and great support from Red Bull and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. Now it’s about putting in the right preparations before the events, so we can maximise everything in the races.”

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