Former FIA steward and Sky F1 pundit Johnny Herbert believes that Max Verstappen “deserved” to be disqualified for his move on Mercedes driver George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen was embroiled in an ugly incident with Russell in the closing stages of Sunday’s race in Barcelona as the pair made contact at Turn 5.

Johnny Herbert: Max Verstappen ‘deserved’ a DSQ for George Russell clash

It came moments after Verstappen had been instructed by his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, to give up fourth place to Russell having earlier taken to the run-off area to stay ahead.

Verstappen initially slowed on the approach to Turn 5 to allow Russell through before accelerating and colliding firmly with the Mercedes.

The Red Bull driver finished fifth on the road in Spain, but was demoted to 10th in the final classification after incurring a 10-second time penalty.

He was also given three penalty points, putting him just one away from triggering a one-race ban.

Analysis: Spanish Grand Prix

👉 Spanish GP conclusions: Verstappen ban threat, McLaren secret, wildcard Tsunoda solution

👉 Spanish GP driver ratings: Verstappen’s head loss sends him tumbling down

Nico Rosberg, the 2016 World Champion and Sky F1 pundit, was among those who felt Verstappen got off lightly in Spain, arguing that the Red Bull driver’s offence was worthy of a black flag.

Herbert has been a consistent critic of Verstappen’s conduct in wheel-to-wheel battle, claiming last year that the reigning World Champion has a “horrible mindset” when racing other drivers.

And the three-time grand prix winner, who left his role as an FIA steward earlier this year, has joined those calling for a harsher punishment for Verstappen.

Herbert told RoobetAlternatives: “I totally agree with Nico Rosberg: Max Verstappen deserved a black flag and should have been disqualified.

“There’s a point where you have to be hard on the driver when there have been many of these types of incidents.

“Verstappen is the best driver on the track, with the best racecraft and judgement, but there is always a story with him.

“It’s usually some kind of racing incident we all end up talking about with Verstappen, unfortunately.

“It was clear as day that Verstappen’s move on George Russell was on purpose.

“He backed out at the right corner, where he could then attack and retake the place by driving into Russell.

“To me, that’s overstepping the mark.

“The move he made in Imola made me go ‘wow’, then the move he made in Spain takes away that ‘wow’.

“It totally disappears and it’s frustrating.”

More on Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing from PlanetF1.com

👉 Max Verstappen news

👉 Red Bull news

Herbert reiterated his long-held stance that Verstappen’s talent means he “doesn’t need” to race with such aggression, claiming he “felt aggrieved” over being instructed to give the place back to Russell.

It emerged after the race that Verstappen would have not been penalised if he had opted to stay ahead of Russell on the track, with Red Bull’s cautious handling over the incident potentially a legacy of Verstappen’s penalty in Saudi Arabia, where he cut the track to maintain the lead over Oscar Piastri at the start.

Herbert explained: “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again until I’m blue in the face: Verstappen doesn’t need to make these moves.

“He has the skill to make clear overtakes and the wheel banging is probably to make a point because of what happened at Turn 1 on the restart with Russell.

“He felt aggrieved at having to give the place back.

“On this occasion, Verstappen did not gain as big as an advantage as he did in Saudi Arabia where he got penalised, but he got away with that one too when it was only a five-second penalty and should have been a standard 10-second penalty.

“A black flag is something that could have been thought of by the stewards and the race director, you have to stop this wheel-banging type of racing.

“Anyone can go and crash into another car, it’s totally wrong to purposely bang into a fellow driver.

“It’s happened historically, with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, with Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill, and with Jacques Villeneuve too.

“In the 1997 incident, Schumacher was banned for the season.

“For me, I’d like to think I was a hard and clean racer and Verstappen can be that too.

“That collision overstepped the mark. I don’t want to see it, nor do the drivers.

That type of racing should not happen. If it does happen, the penalty should be harsher to stamp it out.

“It can’t just be a 10-second penalty, otherwise you’re treating it like any other racing incident.”

Having shown little remorse for his clash with Russell in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s race, Verstappen conceded on Monday that the incident “was not right and shouldn’t have happened.”

In a statement posted to social media, he said: “We had an exciting strategy and good race in Barcelona, till the safety car came out.

“Our tyre choice to the end and some moves after the safety car restart fuelled my frustration, leading to a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened.

“I always give everything out there for the team and emotions can run high.

“You win some together, you lose some together.

“See you in Montreal.”

Verstappen’s post was ‘liked’ by Christian Horner, the Red Bull boss, who confirmed that the World Champion had apologised to the team during the post-race debrief in Barcelona.

Read next: New Max Verstappen evidence emerges in untelevised Spanish GP team radio