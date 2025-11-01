Lewis Hamilton was left far from impressed with his Mexican Grand Prix penalty, adjudged to have left the track and gained an advantage in combat with Max Verstappen.

Hamilton said he had been “let down” by the FIA, branding his 10-second time penalty an example of “double standards” from the governing body’s stewards. Verstappen, does not agree, and insists that “it’s the same for everyone”.

After a chaotic Lap 1 battle featuring Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Hamilton and Verstappen – which saw Leclerc and Verstappen use the escape road at Turn 1 – the battle between Hamilton and Verstappen resumed on Lap 6.

Verstappen dived down the inside of Hamilton at Turn 1, as the pair went side-by-side into the second part of the chicane. Verstappen went over the grass, and returned to the track ahead.

Hamilton came back at his former title rival into T4, but looking to go around the outside of the Red Bull, locked his front right. Now, it was Hamilton’s turn to cut the grass and return to the track ahead of Verstappen.

The stewards deemed that Hamilton had left the track and gained a lasting advantage, thus issuing a 10-second time penalty. It meant that he went from third to P8 by the time the chequered flag flew.

“It’s definitely been frustrating,” Hamilton reflected on his race when speaking with DAZN.

“I had a good start — in Turns 1, 2 and 3 I stayed on track and was up to second, but somehow I ended up third, and nobody was penalised for cutting the track there. Max also cut Turn 3 and nothing happened. Then I went off and the tyres were so dirty that I had to go through the grass because I wasn’t going to make the corner.

“I asked on the radio if I needed to let anyone through for gaining an advantage… but no, and in the end a 10-second [penalty]. It is what it is.”

Complicating any chance of Hamilton returning the place was the fact that Haas’ Oliver Bearman overtook Verstappen amid the chaos.

Hamilton said he had been “let down by the governing body” with his “double standards” penalty, though from Verstappen’s point of view, there is no such thing as double standards.

Asked by DAZN for his take on the Hamilton incident, Verstappen said: “That’s racing. It’s what we can do within the regulations. It’s what the stewards allow us to do.

“It’s been done to me too, so why shouldn’t I be allowed to do the same?

“It’s the same for everyone.”

Verstappen departed Mexico City closer still to the top of the Drivers’ Championship, his deficit down to 36 points. Hamilton meanwhile is sixth in the standings, and now 64 points behind Ferrari teammate Leclerc.

