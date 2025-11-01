Guenther Steiner has gone from counting Max Verstappen out of the F1 2025 title picture to declaring him the “favourite” for the crown.

Verstappen goes into the final four grands prix 36 points behind new championship leader Lando Norris. In the opinion of Steiner, McLaren has become the “best ally” at Verstappen’s disposal, as they continue to keep both drivers in the title hunt. The events of Mexico significantly complicated any chance McLaren had of a change of heart.

Is McLaren playing right into the hands of Max Verstappen?

For a time, it looked as though McLaren was marching towards the F1 2025 title double. The Constructors’ Championship was secured with six rounds to spare, but on the Drivers’ side, Verstappen has gone from rank outsider, to genuine contender for a fifth straight crown.

Four grands prix and two sprints remain in F1 2025, and Verstappen is now just 36 points off top spot.

“While I was completely ‘no’ a few races ago, I’m saying yes,” said Steiner, the former Haas team principal and Red Bull technical operations director, as he was asked on the Red Flags podcast whether Verstappen is still in the championship hunt.

Furthermore, Steiner declared that “my favourite now is Max”, and suggested that Verstappen’s rivals for the crown are actually a key weapon in his arsenal.

“His best ally to win this championship is McLaren,” Steiner declared. “The papaya rules are for Max.”

McLaren has stayed committed to allowing both Norris and Oscar Piastri to battle for the championship in hard but fair combat, principles commonly referred to as ‘papaya rules’, as Steiner mentions.

This, Steiner says, is perfect for Verstappen as he looks to complete the ultimate comeback.

“I think there’s enough opportunity out there,” said Steiner. “Because, I mean, we all know that Lando is not the most solid guy to make points. So why, all of a sudden, should he be the top performer all the time? He will have highlights, while Max, it’s very rarely that he puts his foot wrong.

“If he doesn’t win or second, he’s third. He always gets it home.

“McLaren, by not supporting one guy, one wins, the other one finishes sixth or seventh, then the other one wins, the other one finishes fifth or fourth. It’s always up and down, while Max normally brings it home, pretty solid.

“And I think Max’s mind is now like he knows what he needs to do. He needs to be solid. He didn’t do anything stupid at the end of the race in Mexico, he stayed there. A Max three years ago would have run over [Charles] Leclerc with the risk to be taken out. He knows he needs to make points solidly. That’s the only way he can win, and he’s very smart in how he’s doing it.”

Guenther Steiner has a point on Max Verstappen and McLaren

McLaren had an opportunity after Zandvoort, when Norris’ engine blew and Piastri moved 34 points clear out front, to make the Australian its driver to win the title.

Granted, it was completely understandable why McLaren did not impose such an order. Verstappen at this point looked completely out of the title race, so why would McLaren give itself the hassle of trying to impose team orders, when it seemed a virtual guarantee that one of its racers would be Drivers’ champion.

Oh, how the tables have turned.

Steiner raises an important point by describing McLaren as the “best ally” for Verstappen’s title push. By this stage, with four rounds to go, the option to prioritise one driver is completely off the table. There is just one point separating Norris and Piastri. The only option is to let them fight.

For McLaren, it would almost be a blessing if one driver generates a sizable gap over the other in Brazil, as that would then open the champion elect and rear gunner options once again.

If the ding-dong battle continues, Verstappen is certain to be there, in an improved Red Bull RB21, picking up the solid points, and punishing McLaren in the most severe way possible if at any time fireworks erupt and the ball is dropped.

Stay tuned in F1 2025, because a thrilling conclusion is brewing.

