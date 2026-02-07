Johnny Herbert believes that Max Verstappen has “matured massively” over the last year, something which Herbert branded “wonderful” to see.

Herbert pointed to what he saw as a critical moment, that being the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, to support his theory, as Verstappen resisted any temptation to deploy hold-up tactics in what was a title-deciding race. Verstappen still has his moments, so says Herbert, who highlighted Verstappen’s incident with George Russell in Barcelona, though he sees a much more mature Max Verstappen in his present form.

Johnny Herbert: Max Verstappen has ‘matured massively’

Herbert has, in the past, attracted attention for his comments regarding Verstappen. Herbert’s criticism of Verstappen’s driving style, particularly following the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix, drew the ire of Max’s father, Jos Verstappen.

Formerly an FIA steward, Herbert, the three-time grand prix winner, has since continued to follow the sport as a pundit, and in a recent Stay on Track podcast appearance, spoke very highly of what he saw as a maturity breakthrough for Verstappen during 2025.

It was a season in which Verstappen earned widespread praise, falling just two points short of new World Champion Lando Norris, despite at one stage being 104 points off the championship lead.

Verstappen was voted the best driver of 2025 by the team bosses and his fellow drivers.

At that season’s title decider in Abu Dhabi, there was talk about whether Verstappen would look to back fellow title hopefuls – Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren – into the pack for tactical reasons. He did not do that, instead driving on to an impressive eighth win of the season, which, ultimately, was not enough to win the title.

“Has Max matured over the last year? I would say, absolutely yes,” Herbert stated.

“I was so pleased. There was all the talk about the last race in Abu Dhabi, about backing everybody up and trying to get the championship won that way, he didn’t go anywhere near that. He just went out and blew everybody out of the water, effectively.

“It was wonderful to see.”

Herbert suspects that Verstappen becoming a father may have played a role. His long-time partner Kelly Piquet gave birth to their daughter, Lily, in May 2025.

Still, Herbert suggested that Verstappen is capable of fiery moments on the track, as seen at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix in his collision with George Russell.

It was a coming together for which Verstappen received a 10-second penalty, and an incident in which Verstappen admitted he was in the wrong.

“It seems a family thing, actually, with Max as well, coming into effect,” said Herbert. “To me, it comes across as a much softer Max than it was before.

“But then I go to Spain, and his little sort of wheel-banging with George. So there’s still elements of that side that’s still there.

“But I think as a whole, he’s matured massively.”

Of course, Verstappen remains a fearsome competitor on the track, and arguably reached his highest level yet in 2025.

His late-season comment that he was still in the title fight due to the mistakes of others was eye-catching, though correct, in the opinion of 1996 World Champion Damon Hill.

“When he said I would have had this championship won way before anyone else, if I had the McLaren, I kind of agree with that,” Hill said to Herbert.

Verstappen will look to re-capture his crown in F1 2026, as a new era at Red Bull, alongside Ford on the engine front, begins.

