If Max Verstappen is going to leave Red Bull, then it would only be for a vacancy at a team better than Red Bull. Not many teams fit that bill.

This is the claim made by former Red Bull technical operations director Guenther Steiner. McLaren is the “only possibility” which could exist on the F1 grid outside of Red Bull for Verstappen, says Steiner. But, Red Bull has the “advantage” of a works engine, Steiner points out.

Max Verstappen to McLaren rumours under Steiner microscope

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Verstappen’s future at Red Bull, and in Formula 1 generally, remains a talking point at the F1 2026 summer break.

While multiple sources told PlanetF1.com that Verstappen was in talks with McLaren, it seems he is now expected to remain with Red Bull.

That being said, Verstappen is yet to officially confirm his F1 2027 plans, despite having had the opportunity to publicly affirm his continued commitment to Red Bull.

Verstappen’s situation was analysed by Steiner, the ex-Red Bull figure and former Haas team boss, when he appeared on the Up To Speed podcast.

Steiner sees no room for Verstappen at Ferrari, or at Mercedes, which has its “next Max Verstappen” in the form of Drivers’ Championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

That just leaves McLaren, but Steiner pointed to the “advantage” which Red Bull possesses in the form of its own power unit, developed in partnership with Ford.

McLaren is a Mercedes engine customer, though this is the team defending the Drivers’ and Constructors’ crowns in F1 2026. It is also the most recent grand prix winner, after Lando Norris took the chequered flag in Hungary.

“If Max goes somewhere, obviously he wants to go somewhere which is better than Red Bull, and there’s not many teams around better than Red Bull,” said Steiner.

“Maybe Red Bull in the moment is not where they want to be, you know, at the forefront like they were a few years ago, but it’s still one of the big four good teams.

“I think at Ferrari, the seats are filled. At Mercedes, I think they’ve found now the next Max Verstappen, so maybe they don’t need the real Max Verstappen at the moment.

“Then it was McLaren, but McLaren, until a few races ago, it was like, ‘Are they really better than Red Bull?’

“Because I think Red Bull has got one advantage; they’ve got their own engine now, which is an advantage, if you have got the works engine.

“I mean, McLaren is doing very well having a Mercedes customer engine.

“But in the end, that would be the only possibility. And I don’t know if that possibility even exists.

“There was the rumour that maybe Oscar [Piastri] could go to Red Bull.

“But I think that is the biggest thing for Max. If Max goes somewhere, he wants to go to the best team around.”

More on Max Verstappen from PlanetF1.com

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Red Bull review: Verstappen’s future hangs in balance as teams struggles exposed

Verstappen sits P6 in the current Drivers’ standings, 110 points behind P1 Antonelli.

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