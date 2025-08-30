Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is under investigation by the FIA for driving unnecessarily slowly in qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen qualified third for his home race on Saturday behind the dominant McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. who claimed his fifth pole position of the F1 2025 season.

FIA launches investigation over potential Max Verstappen breach

The FIA announced after qualifying that Verstappen over an ‘alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations & Article 12.2.1(i).’

The charge relates to driving unnecessarily slowly ‘in contravention of the race director’s event notes.’

Verstappen and a Red Bull team representative are required to report to the stewards at 1645 at Zandvoort.

More to follow.

Read next: FIA confirms double Mercedes, George Russell punishment after Alonso near miss