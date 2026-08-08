McLaren team principal Andrea Stella confirmed that it is “easier” to balance the MCL40 and the F1 2027 McLaren, compared to last year’s trade-off.

Stella recently confirmed that McLaren paid a “heavy price” in F1 2026 for its continued push to land a successful title double in 2025. But, in a boost for the McLaren team, Stella says that the transition between the F1 2026 and F1 2027 car projects is “much smoother” in comparison.

McLaren in ‘good position’ on F1 2026 to 2027 transition

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As the 2025 campaign came to a close, so too did Formula 1’s ground effect era.

The F1 2026 regulatory overhaul held the potential to shake-up the order, and McLaren was a team to suffer early on.

After three title wins over the past two seasons, McLaren found itself off the ultimate pace and struggling with reliability, as Mercedes established early dominance.

McLaren team boss Stella, in a McLaren Q&A, admitted that it dawned on McLaren “just how heavy a price we had paid for the effort we put in during 2025 to secure the world double.”

But, McLaren appears to have found its footing again. The introduction of an upgrade package for the MCL40 in Hungary coincided with reigning world champion Lando Norris taking his first win of the season. Oscar Piastri could have completed a McLaren one-two, at least, with better luck.

Once F1 2026 returns from its summer break, the question of when teams shift focus onto the F1 2027 machines becomes increasingly prominent.

Stella believes that McLaren is better-prepared to handle that transition this time around, compared to last year.

“In a sense, this year it is easier to find a middle ground between the two requirements,” he said.

“Whilst in 2025 we were faced with the need to strike a balance between two extremes – pushing right to the limit to win the world championship and having to design a new car practically from scratch – this year the transition between the two projects is much smoother, given that the regulatory changes are relatively minor.

“We must bear in mind that this generation of cars is still very much in its infancy, both in terms of the chassis and the power unit; therefore, practically everything we continue to learn in 2026 will be useful to us next year.

“Of course, we’ll then need to find the right balance in terms of the budget cap, wind tunnel testing hours and computer simulations, and the allocation of resources across design and production, but I believe we’re in a good position on all fronts.”

More on McLaren from PlanetF1.com

McLaren paid ‘heavy price’ in F1 2026 as Stella makes telling claim

McLaren teases next ‘substantial’ upgrades after Hungarian GP success

McLaren sits third in the Constructors’ standings, 87 points behind Ferrari and 159 adrift of Mercedes.

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