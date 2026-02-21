Zak Brown, the McLaren chief executive, says Mercedes and Ferrari are “looking very strong” ahead of the start of the F1 2026 season.

And he is wary of the threat posed by Red Bull and Max Verstappen, claiming the Milton Keynes-based team still has more pace hiding up its sleeve.

McLaren: Ferrari and Mercedes ‘looking very strong’ on eve of F1 2026

McLaren established itself as the dominant force in the final year of the previous regulations, winning consecutive constructors’ championships across 2024/25.

The Woking-based team also secured its first drivers’ title since 2008 last year as Lando Norris collected his maiden championship.

Formula 1’s technical regulations have been overhauled for F1 2026 as the sport embraces 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics, with new rules often shuffling the pecking order.

Mercedes, which aced the last engine rule changes in 2014, has so far lived up to its billing as the pre-season favourite with the Ferrari SF-26 also winning admirers in the paddock.

Appearing in the team principals’ press conference in Bahrain this week, Brown claimed that Mercedes and Ferrari should be the happiest teams at this stage of the season, as well as warning to keep an eye on Red Bull.

As for his own team, Brown conceded that McLaren is unlikely to start 2026 at the front of the pack, but is hopeful that it will capitalise on what is expected to be an intense development race.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I think we’ve produced a good car. I think we’ll be in the big four.

“I don’t think we’re at the front of the big four, but it’s going to be a long season with a lot of development.

“We’re still learning, but I think we are in a good starting position.

“But I think the red guys and the silver guys are looking very strong. And I don’t think we’ve seen everything yet at Red Bull.

“But I think we’re definitely in the top four.”

McLaren has excelled at in-season development over recent years.

Following a slow start to the season in 2023, the team emerged as the closest challenger to the dominant Red Bull outfit after introducing a sizeable mid-season upgrade.

McLaren then ousted Red Bull with another major update at the following year’s Miami Grand Prix, maintaining its status as the fastest team for the remainder of the ground-effect era.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

