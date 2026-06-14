The Mercedes F1 team has submitted a Right of Review over the result of the Monaco Grand Prix.

It comes after Pierre Gasly, the Alpine driver, was retrospectively awarded third place after an appeal.

Mercedes submits Right of Review after Pierre Gasly Monaco GP decision

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Gasly finished third on the road in Monte Carlo last weekend, but was initially demoted to seventh after two five-second penalties were applied for speeding in the pit lane.

The Frenchman was among a number of drivers to be penalised for pit-lane speeding in Monaco due to an issue with the timing loops in the pit lane.

Alpine was successful in its appeal earlier this week, with Gasly securing his first podium finish since November 2024 after both penalties were overturned.

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The move has proven controversial with rival teams and drivers, who served their penalties during the race and lost positions in the process, unhappy with the decision.

Following the Gasly decision, Mercedes submitted its own appeal after Russell was classified 12th in Monaco.

PlanetF.com understands that, since a revised race classification was issued, the 96 hour window in which appeals may be lodged was reset.

McLaren and Red Bull submitted their notice of intent to appeal against the rescinding of Gasly’s penalties.

Russell was among the drivers penalised for speeding in the pit lane, with the British driver hit with an additional penalty for failing to serve his initial punishment correctly during his pit stop.

Having retired from the lead in Canada two weeks prior, a second consecutive non-score saw Russell fall 68 points behind Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, who claimed a fifth consecutive victory in Monte Carlo.

Appearing in Friday’s FIA press conference in Spain, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted that the team was considering its options in light of Gasly’s penalties being overturned.

Wolff told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “Now we are assessing, as we speak, what the Gasly situation does for George.

“Obviously, there’s certain timing restraints. We wouldn’t appeal the Gasly results, certainly, but we would like the FIA to look at what could be the remedies for George’s race.

“I think we are having some timing limitations. That, and some other legal constraints, but definitely we have a reason to be annoyed and I wish we could have had those conversations before the race on Sunday.

“I just left when we were on the phone with our lawyers to look at what can we do.

“For George, a drive through if it didn’t happen in the end, is equivalent of 20 seconds race time. What would 20 seconds race time have meant for his result?

“Do we think that we realistically have a position, a chance of reverting the result?

“I don’t think so, but we definitely have to give it a go if we see that there is a millimetre of chance to do so and bring him back to whatever it was before.”

It is possible that Red Bull could also launch an appeal after Isack Hadjar, who initially finished third after Gasly’s penalties were applied, was denied a first podium finish of the F1 2026 season.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

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