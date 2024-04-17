Mercedes release photos as F1 2025 candidate completes two-day test in Austria

Mercedes have posted photos on social media of Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s first test in a Formula 1 car, as the 17-year-old got the chance to drive the team’s 2021 challenger, the W12.

The current Formula 2 driver took in two days of running around the Red Bull Ring as he got acclimatised to trying out a Formula 1 car, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff having already confirmed a further test in the team’s 2022 car, the W13, will come later in the season.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli completes first Mercedes test at the Red Bull Ring

Wolff has acknowledged that Antonelli is among the candidates to replace the outgoing Lewis Hamilton next season, though admitted the driver market is dependent on the unlikely prospect of whether or not Max Verstappen decides to leave Red Bull.

But with no shortage of options available, Antonelli, whose junior career to date has been glittering, has emerged as a potential option for Wolff to promote a rookie into a Mercedes seat for the first time since the team returned to the sport, should he perform well enough this season.

Following the completion of his running in Austria, Mercedes shared a handful of photos of their junior driver as he took to the track in Formula 1 machinery for the first time in his young career.

Asked if he would give Antonelli a helping hand ahead of his first test, Wolff told media in Suzuka with a laugh: “Well, that would be really bad if I would be starting to give Andrea instructions!

“But yeah, [the test] is going to be there with a 2021 car. We want to give him the feeling of what a really good car looks like, and then we are going to put him in the 2022 car to see what the difference is!

First @F1 test for Kimi Antonelli ✅😁 pic.twitter.com/n5vjx5QIBJ — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 17, 2024

“I’m really keen and happy to see him in a Formula 1 car. He’s been with us since he was 11. I have a picture of him standing next to me on the centre console as a baby boy in go-karting, and now to witness that development into a Formula 1 driver is something that I’m really proud of.”

Antonelli’s next round in Formula 2 will be on the F1 support schedule at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in May, with the Italian currently ninth in the standings after a P4 finish in the feature race in Australia – his results having improved with every time he has crossed the line so far this year.

He is racing alongside highly-rated Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman at PREMA this year, with the British teenager having already impressed on his F1 debut in place of the unwell Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March.

