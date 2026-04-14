According to former Ferrari team boss Jean Todt, the Michael Schumacher’s arrogance was a persona.

The former Ferrari boss claimed Schumacher used that arrogant demeanour as a shield, revealing how the German requested Fiorano track time to make sure he was “still good enough”.

Jean Todt explains Michael Schumacher persona

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Schumacher established his legacy as a Formula 1 and Ferrari icon. He won five of his seven world championships with Ferrari, then under the stewardship of Todt, in a golden age for the Maranello squad.

A driver who took no prisoners on the track, Schumacher portrayed unshakeable confidence that verged on arrogance. That, however, was far from the truth.

“Michael, in fact, is quite a fragile human being,” Todt claimed on the High Performance podcast.

“I will give you an example, which for me, was amazing, and significant of what is Michael.

“After he was world champion, before starting the new season, he asked me – I’m going back to our private track in Fiorano – he said, ‘Could you give me half a day where I’m going to do some testing to make sure I’m still good’.”

Todt explained how that modesty ran throughout Ferrari, despite its era of Formula 1 dominance.

Ferrari won six Constructors’ titles on the trot between 1999-2004. Schumacher won five consecutive Drivers’ titles during that period.

“I think it’s a big strength not to be sure to be good,” said Todt.

“None of us thought we were good. We were always scared of not being good enough. That’s why, in a way, it’s a bit painful, because we never probably enjoyed as much as we should have done the result.”

It was put to Todt that people who have an opinion of Schumacher as someone who was overconfident, and almost arrogant during his career, have got it all wrong.

“Completely,” Todt confirmed. “Michael is a kind of shy, generous guy.

“He hides his shyness by looking arrogant.”

Asked why that helps Schumacher, Todt replied: “You don’t do that to help you. I think it’s in your character, in your genes. You are like that.”

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The Frenchman added that he saw behind Schumacher’s public mask early in their relationship.

“Very quickly,” he stated, “because then, I mean, the problems we had to fight.”

Todt was referring to Schumacher’s infamous 1997 collision with title rival Jacques Villeneuve at the final race in Jerez.

Schumacher was disqualified from that year’s championship as a result.

“Going back to ’97, he realised that he was protected [by Ferrari]. He realised he was loved. And it goes both ways.

“So clearly, one after the other, from kind of a professional relationship, it became a friend and family relationship.”

Schumacher retired from Formula 1 for the first time in 2006, off the back of an unsuccessful title challenge in his final season with Ferrari.

He made a return to the sport in 2010 with Mercedes, but reached the podium only once in his three seasons with the Silver Arrows, before retiring for a second and final time.

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