Australian racing driver ‘raped one of Michael Schumacher’s nurses’, prosecutors claim

An Australian racing driver raped one of Michael Schumacher’s nurses in a bedroom at the family home of the F1 icon, prosecutors in Switzerland have claimed.

The unnamed individual, who is said to be a friend of Schumacher’s son Mick, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a nurse in her thirties at the Schumacher family home in Gland in November 2019.

Michael Schumacher nurse raped at family home, prosecutors claim

The accused is alleged to have raped the nurse – a member of the medical team taking care of Schumacher since his life-changing 2013 skiing accident – twice while she was unconscious.

The woman filed a criminal case in January 2022, it has emerged.

The Schumacher family were uninvolved and have not been implicated in the criminal case, with no family members present at the time of the alleged incident according to reports.

According to Swiss-based publication 24 Heures, the alleged incident occurred on November 23 2019 following a drunken evening.

It is claimed that the nurse joined two of her colleagues, who were playing pool with a young man, at the end of her working day.

The nurse felt unwell after drinking vodka, could no longer stand and was lying on the floor before being carried by the defendant and a physiotherapist to a private room reserved for staff during night shifts.

The pair put her to bed “without undressing her”, according to the indictment, noting that the nurse had fallen asleep.

The accused, who was staying in a neighbouring room, later returned and raped her twice, it has been claimed.

The 24 Heures report adds that the alleged victim woke up hungover and remembered nothing the following day, but ‘physical and material clues’ raised doubts.

She allegedly contacted the accused over text message and asked him never to approach her again.

The defendant cooperated with the early stages of the investigation, the report adds, and travelled from Australia to be questioned by prosecutors in 2024.

It is said that the accused claimed to have a friendly relationship with the nurse, adding that they had once kissed during a night out in Geneva prior to the alleged incident.

The nurse reportedly ‘disputes this closeness’, arguing that she considered the defendant to be ‘nothing more’ than ‘a family friend.’

The nurse was dismissed by the Schumacher family shortly before she filed a criminal case in January 2022, more than two years after the alleged incident.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident at the Meribel resort in 2013.

Now 56, Schumacher stands as one of the most successful drivers in F1 history having claimed seven world championships and 91 grand prix victories.

