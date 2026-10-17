Former Mercedes engineer Jock Clear says “a clash of styles” was behind his struggle to gel with 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.

And he has insisted that the pair “remain good friends and still talk occasionally” 15 years after their partnership as driver and race engineer came to an end.

Nico Rosberg ‘clash of styles’ led to Jock Clear split

Mercedes’ driver lineup was overhauled ahead of the 2010 season following the German manufacturer’s purchase of the title-winning Brawn GP team.

With newly crowned world champion Jenson Button and teammate Rubens Barrichello leaving for McLaren and Williams respectively, Mercedes opted to field an all-new pairing of Rosberg and Michael Schumacher, who came out of retirement.

Having previously acted as Barrichello’s race engineer, Clear was assigned to work with Rosberg for 2010.

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Rosberg went on to enjoy an impressive 2010 season, claiming three podium finishes and outscoring Schumacher by 70 points.

However, Clear was replaced by Tony Ross, Rosberg’s race engineer at Williams, from 2011.

In an interview with PlanetF1.com in association with Champions Speakers, Clear has admitted that Rosberg’s methodical approach clashed with his own high-energy way of working, which he says is rooted in his passion for rugby.

Asked why he struggled to gel with Rosberg, Clear replied: “With Nico, it was only really down to a clash of styles.

“Nico liked everything to be clinical and methodical.

“He was always very calm in the car, while I brought some of my rugby field adrenaline and energy.

“We remain good friends and still talk occasionally to discuss the races and drivers of today.”

Rosberg went on to win the world championship in 2016, and announced his retirement five days later.

The German, who turned 41 in June, now works as a television pundit for Sky F1 and holds a number of business interests.

Clear eventually left Mercedes for Ferrari in 2015 and spent a decade at Maranello before his departure last year.

His latest comments come after Clear leapt to the defence of the current regime at Ferrari amid suggestions that Fred Vasseur could vacate his position as team principal at the end of 2026.

Multiple sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that Ferrari’s senior leadership is eyeing a succession plan that could see Vasseur eased from his current role.

Christian Horner, the former Red Bull team principal, and Ferrari WEC boss Antonello Coletta have both been linked with the role.

Ferrari addressed the speculation surrounding Vasseur’s future ahead of the recent Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, insisting the Frenchman retains the team’s “full support.”

Clear questioned whether Horner would be the right fit at Ferrari, insisting the team is “in quite a good place right now” after bouncing back impressively from a winless 2025.

He said: “I have never worked with Christian, so it’s difficult to say if his leadership style would suit Ferrari.

“But certainly his wealth of knowledge and proven track record suggest he knows what it takes to win.

“[Can I see Horner] at Ferrari? I think Ferrari are actually in quite a good place right now.

“They have two drivers who can deliver at the very front and whilst we are all desperate for silverware, their season has been a good step forward from last and I’m excited to see where they will be next year.”

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