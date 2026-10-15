Former Ferrari senior performance engineer Jock Clear has insisted that the team is “in quite a good place right now” amid question marks over Fred Vasseur’s future as team principal.

And he believes “it’s difficult to say” whether Christian Horner’s leadership style would be a good fit at Maranello despite his achievements with Red Bull.

Jock Clear defends Ferrari progress under Fred Vasseur

Following a winless 2025 campaign, Ferrari has enjoyed a much-improved F1 2026 season with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc each winning a race.

However, the team’s progress has stalled lately, with Ferrari winless since Leclerc’s triumph in the British Grand Prix at the beginning of July.

As reported last month, multiple sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that Ferrari’s senior leadership have eyes on a succession plan that could see Vasseur eased from his role as team principal at the end of the season.

Ferrari responded to the report by insisting that its position “has not changed” and that it continues to have “full confidence” in Vasseur.

The questions over Vasseur’s position coincided with Horner, the former Red Bull team principal, admitting that he would find it hard to resist a move to Maranello if Ferrari came calling.

Clear, who acted as Jacques Villeneuve’s race engineer in his title-winning 1996 season with Williams before spells at BAR and Mercedes, spent a decade at Ferrari between 2015 and 2025.

Speaking to Champions Speakers in association with PlanetF1.com, Clear admitted that Horner’s track record will make him attractive to potential suitors in the paddock.

Yet he insisted that Ferrari is “in quite a good place” having bounced back impressively from a barren 2025 campaign.

Clear said: “I have never worked with Christian, so it’s difficult to say if his leadership style would suit Ferrari.

“But certainly his wealth of knowledge and proven track record suggest he knows what it takes to win.

“[Can I see Horner] at Ferrari? I think Ferrari are actually in quite a good place right now.

“They have two drivers who can deliver at the very front and whilst we are all desperate for silverware, their season has been a good step forward from last and I’m excited to see where they will be next year.”

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Clear’s comments come after Vasseur admitted that his future is “not in my hands” after last month’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “It’s my life, my business. What can I do, what can I say?

“But it is what it is. It’s not in my hands. Mr Horner is looking for a job – that everybody knows, everywhere.

“But what can I do? I just try to do my best to push the team, to raise them to be motivated, focus on what is better today.”

Despite links to Ferrari, PlanetF1.com understands that Horner is prioritising a team ownership-style position – potentially similar to that held by Toto Wolff, who, as well as acting as team principal, owns one-third of the Mercedes team – for his expected F1 return.

The Alpine team confirmed earlier this year that a group of investors including Horner is among the parties to have expressed an interest in purchasing Otro Capital’s 24 per cent stake in the Enstone-based outfit.

In an interview with the Guardian earlier this week, Horner clarified his recent comments about potentially being open to taking over at Ferrari.

Horner distanced himself from suggestions that he could replace Vasseur, pointing to the unlikelihood of Ferrari offering him shares in the team.

Horner said: “Fred Vasseur is an experienced guy. He’s done a decent job. But I, more than anyone, know the pressures of running a competitive organisation.

“My comments got taken out of context.

“Ferrari is the biggest brand in F1. It’s the most historic team.

“But I’ve accumulated some phenomenal capital behind me to look at the next move I potentially make in the sport.

“That would be with ownership attached to it, and Ferrari aren’t going to sell shares.

“So I’m happy to sit outside the sport and see what opportunities present themselves over the coming months or years.

“It’s not a prerequisite that I go back. I would only return for the right opportunity with like-minded people that want to win.

“I would never go back just to take part.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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