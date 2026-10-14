McLaren’s Andrea Stella confirmed that the team is “not finished” with its Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri talks, after the pair collided in Singapore.

Both MCL40s were sent into synchronised spins when the drivers made contact late in the Sprint around Marina Bay. McLaren is happy to move on from analysing blame in the incident, but wants to achieve a clear, united plan moving forward.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri McLaren talks continue

The papaya duo, in battle for P6, collided on the final lap of the Singapore Sprint. Both cars went spinning, with Norris only able to get going again. He finished P8.

Quick to apologise to the team, the Brit had initially defended his right to go for the gap. After the Grand Prix on Sunday, he shifted that stance to admit the move should never have been attempted at all.

Piastri noted his teammate’s apology and said they had moved on.

Norris even offered to help his younger teammate, who was chasing Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari, in the closing stages of the Grand Prix.

It was a welcome sight for team principal Stella, who confirmed that conversations remain ongoing within the Woking squad.

Returning to the sprint crash, Stella told PlanetF1.com and others: “I classified it as unacceptable, which is a statement that comes from the team principal.

“But I was very encouraged by the fact that it is a statement that very rapidly came from our drivers as well. So we are aligned as to how we want to lead this team forward in a joint effort between the team and the drivers.

“The conversations that we are having, they are not finished.

“But it’s not because we need to go back to discussing if Lando was alongside Oscar. That’s not the interesting bit.

“For me, the interesting bit is a reflection that all the stakeholders, the team, the drivers will have to make around leading together the team, embracing constantly from inside the cockpit the interest of the team, as something that is superior to any particular, singular, individual interest, and why the conversations from this point of view, they are not concluded, and there’s more we can do to become a more united and even stronger team.

“I’m pleased that Lando, at some stage in the race, adopted this way of thinking. This is what I expect, as a team principal. This is what the 1,000 people that work at McLaren expect from our drivers.

“So it’s good that we have had this example, and I expect definitely more of that in the future, independently of the fact that they will be heard on the radio, or they will happen behind closed doors in every meeting, or in the way we approach our race plan.”

More on McLaren from PlanetF1.com

McLaren launches review following ‘unusual’ Piastri puncture

Zak Brown addresses ‘unnecessary’ Norris and Piastri Singapore clash

McLaren heads into the next triple-header sat third in the F1 2026 Constructors’ standings. The gap to Ferrari in second is 105 points. Red Bull is now only seven points behind McLaren.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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