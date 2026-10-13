Andrea Stella said that McLaren and Pirelli must “get on top of” the “unusual” slow puncture suffered by Oscar Piastri in Singapore.

Stella said that McLaren will work with Formula 1’s tyre supplier to investigate the incident, one which ironically, according to Piastri, perhaps helped him to successfully overtake Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton late in the race.

McLaren investigating Oscar Piastri slow puncture

Piastri was forced into a quick second pit-stop after McLaren detected a slow puncture.

After the race, team principal Stella confirmed that the cause was unknown.

The papaya squad has launched a review of the “unusual” setback for Piastri, but will not be able to find answers alone.

“The slow puncture, we don’t know yet the reason of that. So we will have to work with Pirelli,” Stella told PlanetF1.com and others.

“It’s honestly a pretty unusual event. It’s the first time that I hear about a slow puncture this year.

“It didn’t cost very much to Oscar today, but in a closer race, it could have been a significant loss of time.

“So definitely something that we need to get on top of.

“I don’t think that this is a team-dependent kind of issue. But ideally, it doesn’t happen for any competitor.”

While Stella pointed out that the puncture cost Piastri little, the Melbourne native suggested that it may have helped him even, ironically.

The McLaren driver had been looking at a P6 finish anyway, until the decision from Lewis Hamilton to follow a one-stop strategy backfired.

He was caught and passed by Kimi Antonelli and Lando Norris, before Piastri too latched on to the struggling Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion defended valiantly, but Piastri picked his spot into Turn 16 to snatch a P5 finish.

“I feel like first stint I did a pretty good job. Puncture was a bit of a shame,” Piastri reflected.

“But ironically, I think it actually probably helped get Lewis at the end. So a silver lining.”

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The battle provided a rare bit of in-race “excitement” for the 25-year-old, who would have been disappointed had he failed to pass Hamilton on soft tyres way past their prime.

“It was tough, because also once you get there, it doesn’t take much to overheat the tyres and you kind of get stuck at a fair pace,” Piastri reflected on his battle with the Brit.

“I felt like with how quickly I was catching, I would have been pretty disappointed myself if I didn’t get past.

“A bit of excitement, because otherwise it was a pretty lonely race.”

Piastri sits seventh in the F1 2026 Drivers’ Championship standings, with 138 points on the board, ahead of the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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