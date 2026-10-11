McLaren boss Andrea Stella has revealed that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be summoned for more talks over their collision in the Singapore GP Sprint Race.

Piastri and Norris were hounding Charles Leclerc for third place on the last lap of Saturday’s short-distance race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit when the two clashed.

McLaren boss reacts to Norris and Piastri’s Singapore GP clash

With Piastri caught up behind Leclerc’s struggling Ferrari, an opportunistic Norris spied the chance to make a move and dived down his teammate’s inside into Turn 5.

But as the gap closed, Norris and Piastri banged wheels, pitching both McLaren cars into a spin, though the Briton was able to get going and salvaged a point with eighth.

That was little solace to Stella, though, as the incident between his drivers, combined with Max Verstappen continuing Red Bull’s resurgence with a second successive win, has seen McLaren’s advantage over the Milton-Keynes-based squad close to 11 points.

When asked how grave the situation was, Stella, who branded the clash “unacceptable” post-race, told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media later on: “It is serious. It is serious because the damage for the team is material.

“We are in a close fight in the championship. We had the ambition to challenge Ferrari and this is a problem in the challenge to the second position. We have an ambition to finish ahead of Red Bull and this is a problem to finish ahead of Red Bull.”

Stella’s irritation was not limited to the damage it has done to McLaren’s prospects in the Constructors’ Championship, with the Italian highlighting that the collision also went against the core values that have been established at the team during his tenure.

“It is also serious because we come from a few seasons in which we have reflected together, team and drivers, as to how we approach racing together and how we make sure that the interest of the team is protected,” he added.

Nevertheless, having seen Norris and Piastri tangle on several occasions during their captivating title battle in 2025, Stella admitted that the episode did not “surprise” him.

“I work with top drivers for so many seasons that I know that with drivers, there’s always a degree of unpredictability, let me say. So surprised? Perhaps not,” he said.

“You always have to leave a little bit of margin to the fact that there may be situations.

“I am, if anything, disappointed. Disappointed as a team principal for a situation that is absolutely not acceptable because it caused a material damage to the team, and every member of the team know that the team interest comes before any personal interest, but above all is the main beacon that guides our action and our instinct.

“So, not necessarily surprised because I spent so many seasons in Formula 1, and I know that these things can happen. But we, as a team, need to reflect as to how we make sure that these situations do not happen anymore.”

More reaction to the Singapore GP on PlanetF1.com

FIA confirms Lando Norris decision after Oscar Piastri investigation

Lando Norris apologises to McLaren after Singapore teammate clash

Despite his insistence that Piastri could have also done more to avoid them touching, Norris apologised to the team. However, Stella has addressed that he is not interested in either driver holding their hands up and taking accountability in the public domain.

“The aspect of apologies, the fault of one driver, that’s not the perspective I have and that’s not the perspective I want from the drivers,” he explained.

“I want the drivers to take the perspective, and the reflection around this, in how together we are going to pursue, protect, and promote the interest of the team. This is the assignment. I’m not looking forward for any apologies.

“I know the drivers, they are two excellent human beings. But here is business. And as a business, I want to know, and that’s the reflection that I want to keep developing, how do we work together to make sure that this does not happen anymore?

“And even more, if possible, the collaboration of the two drivers delivers the best result in the interest of the team.”

And although an internal discussion has taken place to avoid a repeat happening in the Grand Prix, Stella divulged that the incident, which warranted no further action from the stewards, will be revisited prior to the next race in Austin in two weeks’ time.

“We had part of the conversations straight after the Sprint, but obviously, because we are within a race weekend, what you want to do is to make sure that team and drivers are in the best and most functional condition to keep delivering during the weekend.

“We will have time to go through the various conversations after the race weekend and before the race, but I trust, because I know both drivers enough, that they will keep reflecting on the episode and I trust and I’m pretty sure that they will extract the key learning without me having to say very much.”

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