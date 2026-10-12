McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were told clearly that there would be no repeat of their Singapore Sprint clash.

There was no “please” either with that team “order”, according to McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. He called it an “unnecessary” incident for the team, as it battles Ferrari and Red Bull for second in the F1 2026 Constructors’ Championship.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri clash scorned by Zak Brown

The papaya duo, in battle for P6, collided on the final lap of the Singapore Grand Prix Sprint.

Both drivers were sent spinning, with Norris only able to get going again. He finished P8.

Norris, as the attacking car of the scenario, apologised to the team, though initially defended his right to attempt the move. After the race weekend came to a close, the reigning world champion shifted his stance, accepting that he should never have tried it.

Ahead of Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, Sky F1’s Martin Brundle, during his iconic ‘grid walk’ segment, crossed paths with Brown.

“I’m going to imagine some fairly stern words last night to your drivers who managed to trip over each other,” he said.

Brown replied: “Oh yeah. That was a ‘don’t do that again.’ And we didn’t say please. That’s an order.”

Put to him that he was really upset about what had happened, the American confirmed: “Yeah. You can’t have that.

“It was an unnecessary result for the team when a lot of pressure is on, and we’re trying to catch Ferrari and Red Bull’s not far behind.

“We learn from it. I think there’s some things they definitely could have done differently. Maybe a few things we could have done a little bit differently. So you learn.”

From Piastri‘s perspective, it was also a situation which the team did not need to find itself in.

However, the Melbourne native confirmed that Norris was quick to apologise, both drivers parking that incident in the past.

He suggested that their ability to do this is an asset for McLaren.

“We just can’t have that happen in terms of the points and the workload and money,” he told PlanetF1.com and others of the Norris collision. “It just wasn’t a situation that needed to happen really.

“Lando apologised and we moved on.

“Unfortunately, it’s not our first coming together. But, I think we’re both very good at saying sorry when we need to and moving on. And I think that’s what makes us strong as a team.”

More Singapore Grand Prix analysis on PlanetF1.com

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Norris went on to finish the Singapore Grand Prix in P4, Piastri fifth.

McLaren heads to Austin now 105 points behind P2 Ferrari in the Constructors’ standings, and seven ahead of Red Bull.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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