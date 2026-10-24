Oliver Bearman admits that Ferrari has “a big say” on his future with his F1 2027 plans yet to be officially confirmed.

The Brit wants to continue with Haas, and understands the feeling to be mutual, though the “ultimate goal” remains a Ferrari seat.

Oliver Bearman wants to continue with Haas

The 21-year-old, who remains a Ferrari junior driver, has impressed since stepping up to Formula 1 full-time, with Haas, in 2025.

With one-half of the Haas line-up is set for F1 2027, as fellow Ferrari protégé Rafael Camara steps up from Formula 2, Bearman was asked what was missing for his own confirmation.

“On my side, and I think on Ayao [Komatsu, Haas team principal’s] side as well if I’m not mistaken, we’re very sure that we want to continue working together,” he said.

“The only sticking points are kind of out of my hands, more contractual points.

“It’s out of my hands. I’m leaving it to my management and of course Ferrari as well.”

Bearman’s performances over the past few seasons have solidified his position as next in line at Ferrari when a vacancy emerges.

But, as Charles Leclerc has recently signed a new long-term deal, and Lewis Hamilton seemingly not contemplating retirement, Bearman may have a fairly long wait for that opening.

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He was asked whether he wants a one-year deal and flexibility, or the security of a multi-year deal.

“I’m committed to Haas myself, and the length of the deal is not really my remit,” he said.

“I’m happy to be in F1, but of course, looking into the medium, long term, I also feel like I’m ready to fight for podiums and fight at the front.

“In terms of a midfield team, Haas is the team that I want to be with and I see my future with. But at some point as well, I feel like I’ve earned the opportunity to go out and look for a top four team, and of course, with my link with Ferrari, that will be my ultimate goal.

“But like I said, I’m not discussing the nitty-gritty. That’s what my short-term ambition is, and my medium to long is, of course, to be fighting for podiums. I hope that Haas can give me that opportunity. But yeah, let’s see.

“Of course Ferrari are involved. At the end, I am a junior driver of Ferrari, and that’s ultimately the reason I’m here because of that. So of course they have a big say in what my future looks like.”

Bearman has scored 23 points thus far in F1 2026, placing him P13 in the Drivers’ standings.

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