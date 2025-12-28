Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan suspects that Sergio Perez will come back “fighting fit and fairly quick” with Cadillac in F1 2026.

The grid expands to 11 teams for 2026, as Cadillac arrive on the scene. Perez forms one half of a veteran line-up alongside Valtteri Bottas, and Monaghan is optimistic for what former Red Bull racer Perez will produce.

Sergio Perez tipped to be ‘fairly quick’ at Cadillac F1

Perez makes his return to the sport in 2026, having sat out 2025 following his early departure from Red Bull.

Perez exited Red Bull and F1 after a collapse in form, but, with Perez having rested and reset ahead of this new project with Cadillac F1, Monaghan set out his expectations.

“He finished with us struggling a little bit to keep up with his teammate,” he said of Perez.

“Perhaps a year off, a bit of sunshine, reset the brain, and he’ll come back — and he’ll be fighting fit and fairly quick, I feel.”

Another of Perez’s former colleagues, Aston Martin sporting director Andy Stevenson, called the Mexican a “fantastic talent”.

“I’m a huge fan of Checo, and I’d love to see him relaunch his career,” said Stevenson.

“He is a fantastic talent, he’s a great race driver, and I think it would be great to see him back on the circuit again. So I’m looking forward to that.”

More on F1 2026 from PlanetF1.com

F1 2026 cars: What name has each team given its chassis for the 2026 season?

Why Alpine’s painful 2025 could pay off as F1 2026 reset approaches

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

With Perez and Bottas, Cadillac F1 has a driver line-up boasting 16 grand prix wins, 10 for Bottas and six for Perez.

However, the task of being F1’s first new team since 2016, and debuting at the point when sweeping changes to the chassis and technical regulations come into effect, makes this quite the multi-layered challenge.

“It’s very difficult for us to say how Cadillac are going to manage it,” said Stevenson. “They’re obviously putting together a very professional team, and they have good finances behind them.

“I’m hoping that Cadillac don’t go too well — but they’re certainly someone we’re not going to dismiss. They are a genuine challenge, and from what we’ve seen so far, they’ll be a very professional outfit.”

Monaghan added: “New car, new power units, new tyres, new electronics, the sustainable fuels — and then you are trying to build a team into that, you kind of have an idea of what Cadillac have taken on.

“So best of luck to them.”

Simone Resta, now Mercedes’ deputy technical director, was previously a part of Haas, the most recent new team to join the F1 grid before Cadillac.

He believes that Cadillac can place themselves “in the mix” in 2026.

“First of all, let’s not forget Valtteri — who is going to be back in the business for Cadillac,” said Resta. “It is very exciting for him, and it’s a good opportunity to be back after one year of stop.

“And Cadillac, they are investing a lot, hiring a lot of people, they are approaching the problem in a nice way, as far as we can see from outside.

“It’s a lot of challenge, like we said, but also they count on a Ferrari power unit only. So they’ve got one problem less, let’s say, to look after.

“I think they can be in the mix.

“We have seen in some of the small teams — like in my previous experience at Haas — that you can start a new cycle with a very small team and do nice things from the beginning. So, I wouldn’t underestimate them.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but everyone can do it.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Five things we’re glad to see the back of ahead of F1 2026