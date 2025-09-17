Pierre Gasly openly admitted that signing a new Alpine contract was far from a “no-brainer”, having explored his options ahead of that commitment.

But, Gasly has agreed new terms to extend his involvement in a project which he believes in. For Gasly, the key ingredient which is missing for Alpine is self-belief that they can put a competitive car on next year’s grid.

Pierre Gasly calls on Alpine colleagues to believe

Gasly has showed continued faith in Alpine by signing a new multi-year extension, one which runs through to the end of the 2028 season.

Gasly joined Alpine back in 2023, and with his new deal signed, he was asked by PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher what this does for his confidence, knowing he is an integral part of the team’s future plans.

He said: “I think yeah, it’s always good.

“I think it’s good to have some clarity and show my commitment on both ends, from the team towards me, and me towards the team, and with a group of people that I’m working with and feeling in a much better place than I was when I arrived.

“So I think it’s very clear. I think it can only be positive for everyone in the team.”

Nonetheless, Gasly did not attempt to hide the fact that he did look at potential career paths outside of Alpine.

The team currently sits bottom of the Constructors’ Championship, Gasly having scored all 20 of Alpine’s points in 2025.

Asked to confirm that he was not tempted to look elsewhere, Gasly responded: “No, of course I did. Of course I did.

“I mean, it’s just the normal stuff to do. It’s not like it was a no-brainer looking at the performance at the start of the year. So there is some thinking behind it.

“But honestly, I believe this is a very strong option. Just got to wait and display some good performance from next season.”

Pierre Gasly versus his teammates in 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

2026 is a reset for all teams, as new chassis and engine regulations come into effect. For Alpine, this will also mark their transition from works to customer team status, having agreed an engine supply deal with Mercedes.

While no firm evidence exists to support the theory, Mercedes are the pick for many to start 2026 with the best engine.

But, Gasly revealed what he believes to be the missing piece of the puzzle for Alpine.

“I think we’ve got all the ingredients in the team to actually deliver a competitive car from next year’s on,” he said, “but people have got to believe in it.

“Same as when you drive. If you have the belief you’re going to make it, you always get those last couple of hundreds and extra performance out of it.

“And I would say that’s probably the only thing we miss, because we’ve got all the other ingredients to actually deliver a very strong race car from next year’s on.”

Read next: How F1 2026’s new PU limits could create early performance gaps