Three years after joining Alpine, Pierre Gasly has signed a new multi-year extension that runs through to the end of the 2028 F1 World Championship.

Joining the Formula 1 grid in 2017 when he replaced Daniil Kvyat at Red Bull’s sister team, then known as Toro Rosso, Gasly’s Formula 1 story has been a mixed one.

Pierre Gasly confirms Alpine extension

While he was elevated to Red Bull after just one full season on the grid, then team boss Christian Horner said his promotion came to soon on the back of Daniel Ricciardo’s shock announcement while Helmut Marko blamed his pre-season crash for putting Red Bull on the back foot.

Demoted after just 12 races, Gasly made his mark at Red Bull’s sister team with a victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix when he took the chequered flag ahead of Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll in arguably one of the more emotional podium celebrations of recent years.

But after Red Bull opened the door to an outsider for Max Verstappen’s 2021 team-mate, Sergio Perez, Gasly sought pastures new and joined Alpine in 2022.

Securing a podium at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix and a second for the Enstone team at last year’s Brazilian race, Gasly has put pen to paper on a new multi-year deal.

“I’m thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine,” said Gasly.

“As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, makes me feel very proud.

“Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future.

“Flavio support and belief in me, Francois’ commitment to the Formula 1 project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision, and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and world championships.

“We’re all in this together,” he added, “and I look forward to continuing this special story.”

Gasly’s decision is a vote of confidence in the team which has endured a difficult 12 months, during which time it has changed team principals twice.

Briatore, Executive Advisor and interim Team Principal, said: “Since I returned to the team, I have always stated how important it is to build and grow the competitiveness of BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

“We’re well prepared for the new era of Formula One, beginning in 2026, and now we have our lead driver confirmed to bring us well into the future.

“Pierre has been an immense asset for the team during this challenging period.

“I have been very impressed with his attitude, dedication and talent and we look forward to continuing this project together for a long time.”

Alpine did not mention his potential F1 2026 teammate.

