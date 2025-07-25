Christian Horner at centre of new F1 comeback prediction after Red Bull sack

Pierre Gasly predicts Christian Horner will return to the Formula 1 paddock in future, given his “remarkable” success during his time at Red Bull.

Horner was relieved of operational duties at the team he had fronted for two decades following the British Grand Prix, with Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies stepping up to replace him.

Gasly ‘sure some teams will be interested’ in Christian Horner amid Red Bull exit

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Several drivers expressed their surprise at Christian Horner’s exit from Red Bull as F1 assembled for the first time since news of his exit broke, with the sport’s previous longest-serving team principal absent from the Belgian GP paddock.

While no next steps have been announced by Horner at this moment, his success at the helm of Red Bull is likely to make him a candidate for teams looking at a new boss in future.

Gasly, who spent the first half of the 2019 season with the Milton Keynes-based team, remarked that, despite his relatively short stay in a race seat, Horner’s “experience and skills” will be an attractive prospect for Red Bull’s rivals in future – and this is unlikely to be the last the sport sees of the Briton.

What next for Christian Horner after Red Bull departure?

👉 Why Christian Horner’s shock firing from Red Bull won’t be felt immediately

👉 Where are they now? The nine other team bosses in Horner’s debut season

“I think his quality is undoubtable,” Gasly said of Horner to media including PlanetF1.com at Spa.

“When you’ve got the number of championships he’s had in 20 years of [his] career, then you can only respect all the success with the team in what he’s done with Red Bull Racing over there, it’s very remarkable and very impressive.

“So, for sure, [he’s] very, very good at what he’s been doing with the team.

“I’m sure we’re going to see him somewhere, because with that sort of experience and skills, I’m sure some teams will be interested with Christian.

“I mean, obviously I was closer to Helmut [Marko], just from the fact that he’s more the link between the drivers. Helmut came to coach me when I was 17, signed a contract with him.

“I got to know Christian a bit later through the process and being part of the academy, so I had less contact with him, but still some, and I think he’s for sure been doing very well with Red Bull.”

Read next: FIA Presidential candidate outlines initial manifesto as Ben Sulayem challenge ramps up