Images have surfaced of Arvid Lindblad’s damaged Racing Bulls F1 car following a crash in a post-Japanese Grand Prix test at Suzuka earlier this week.

Racing Bulls and Red Bull Racing remained in Japan after the third round of the F1 2026 season to carry out a two-day tyre test with Pirelli.

Images emerge of Racing Bulls damage after Arvid Lindblad testing accident

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Isack Hadjar piloted the Red Bull RB22 with Lindblad and Liam Lawson splitting driving duties in the VCARB03.

After Lawson completed a total of 378 kilometres on Monday, Lindblad took over on a rain-affected second day to add an extra 299 kilometres to the total.

Racing Bulls confirmed on Tuesday that Lindblad suffered a minor setback when he crashed due to aquaplaning having encountered standing water on the track.

Images have emerged on social media of the aftermath of Lindblad’s accident, which took place on the short straight between the exit of Degner 2 and hairpin (below).

The photographs show the front wing missing entirely with the nose cone also heavily damaged.

Lindblad previously suffered an accident during Racing Bulls’ 2026 shakedown at Imola in January, spinning off at the Villeneuve chicane while carrying out his first laps behind the wheel of the VCARB03.

Lindblad, the only rookie on the F1 2026 grid, has enjoyed a promising start to his Formula 1 career, scoring points on his debut with eighth place in Australia.

After a 12th-placed finish in China, Lindblad secured a second Q3 appearance in three races in Japan last weekend, knocking Red Bull driver and four-time world champion Max Verstappen out of qualifying in the process.

The 18-year-old was unable to cling on to his place in the top 10, falling to 14th on race day at Suzuka.

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As reported by PlanetF1.com on Wednesday, Lindblad’s defensive tactics drew the ire of Hadjar during the Japanese Grand Prix, with the Red Bull man branding his rival an “idiot” over team radio.

A number of teams are expected to hold filming days and private test sessions during the month-long break until the Miami Grand Prix.

It emerged earlier this week that Ferrari is to take to the track three times over the course of April, starting with a two-day TPC outing at Mugello this week.

Ferrari will then hold an artificial wet test at Fiorano next week before a filming day with its 2026 car at Monza on April 22.

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