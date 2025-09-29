Ralf Schumacher admits Mick Schumacher is “running out of time” for a Formula 1 comeback after yet another door was closed when he was passed over for a Cadillac F1 2026 race seat.

Although Schumacher was part of the conversation, Formula 1’s soon-to-be 11th team signed experienced race winners in Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez to spearhead its charge in its debut campaign.

Another F1 door has been shut on Mick Schumacher

As Cadillac whittled down its short list, team principal Graeme Lowdon confirmed that Schumacher, who spent two years on the grid with Haas in 2021 and 2022, was a candidate to race for the General Motors-backed team.

“There are some positive things to say about Mick,” he told Sky Deutschland in early July. “He is clearly one of the drivers on the list.”

“But,” Lowdon continued, “I should also say that the list is quite long.”

Six weeks later, though, Lowdon announced that former Mercedes race winner Bottas and ex-Red Bull driver Perez would be his drivers for next year’s championship.

“Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent,” said Lowdon. “They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team.

“Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life.”

It is a decision that has perplexed Mick Schumacher’s uncle Ralf, as he would’ve gone with a combination of experience and youth.

“Cadillac chose Bottas and Perez because both have won races, worked with top teams and break little to nothing,” he told t-online. “This is important for a team that wants to gather insights and information quickly.

“The only question is whether both still have the speed. After all, the last years of the two were not exactly particularly strong, to put it kindly.

“I think it’s a bit surprising, because I would have preferred the combination of experience and youth.

“I am convinced that Mick would have given the team something with the racing experience he has from Formula 1 and also his last appearances in the World Endurance Championship.

“Of course, you can say: Nico Hulkenberg has also made it back after a long break…”

Cadillac’s decision not to sign Mick Schumacher is the latest door shut to the German, who last year was linked with Mercedes, Williams, Audi and Alpine.

But while Schumacher admitted it was his dream to return to the Formula 1 grid, he instead continued racing in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine where he secured two podium results.

Today he is being linked to move to IndyCar ahead of a test with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing squad that will take place mid-October on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Ralf Schumacher reckons his nephew’s chances of ever making it back onto the F1 grid are dwindling as there is new young talent coming through the ranks.

“He’s been out of Formula 1 for a few years now, you can already say he’s running out of time,” he said.

“And you shouldn’t forget, there are already some younger drivers from Formula 2, for example Alex Dunne (19) or Arvid Lindblad (18), both of whom have a good chance of making it to Formula 1 in the near future.

“It doesn’t get any easier for Mick, it has to be said.”

He added: “Statistically speaking, it’s getting harder and harder for Mick, you have to be honest. The longer he is out, the less likely he is to return.”

