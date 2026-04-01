Adidas has told PlanetF1.com it will “not engage in rumours” that it is closing in on a $31million-per-year deal with Red Bull Racing from the F1 2027 season.

Adidas has stepped up its involvement in motorsport over recent years, striking a first-ever F1 partnership with the Mercedes team ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Rumour: Red Bull Racing x Adidas on the cards for F1 2027 season

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The new-look Audi team also linked up with the sportswear giant ahead of F1 2026 following the Swiss squad’s rebrand.

It was claimed earlier this week that Red Bull Racing is set to become the latest addition to Adidas’s growing F1 portfolio.

A report by German publication Bild has suggested that Red Bull and Adidas are close to striking a deal worth €27m per year (£23.4m/$31m at current exchange rates).

It is said that the deal will come into effect for 2027 and run for a minimum of three years.

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com on Tuesday, an Adidas spokesman said: “As a matter of principle, we do not engage in rumours or speculation.”

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Although a deal has not been officially announced, Bild reports that Adidas already presented Red Bull with its proposed designs for 2027 ‘some time ago.’

Adidas’s planned Red Bull range for next season is described as a departure from the team’s classic dark-blue look.

While blue is expected to remain the dominant colour for Red Bull’s team kit, Adidas is said to be keen on giving the team ‘a fresh look with vibrant accents’ for next season.

A Red Bull switch to Adidas would come as a further blow to current apparel supplier Castore following the premature end of its partnership with McLaren ahead of the F1 2026 season.

As reported at the time by PlanetF1.com, McLaren’s deal with Castore had originally been expected to run until the end of this year.

However, it emerged last year that the reigning champions had moved to end the partnership a year in advance in favour of a move to Puma for 2026.

McLaren’s deal with Puma was announced in January with Castore – which also supplies team kit to the Alpine team – entering a new partnership with Haas.

Red Bull struck a deal with Castore ahead of the 2023 season before a long-term extension was announced in early 2024.

Red Bull’s extension with Castore was described as the most lucrative apparel partnership in F1 history when it was announced two years ago.

Some estimated that it was worth a total of £200million over the full duration of the agreement.

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