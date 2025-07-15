According to reports, Sergio Perez is poised to be confirmed as the all-new Cadillac F1 team’s first driver.

The Mexican has been among a host of candidates linked to the squad, with speculation ramping up that an announcement is now imminent.

Cadillac continues to assess driver options ahead of F1 2026 debut

Reports have claimed the team is poised to confirm Sergio Perez as its first driver, marking a return to the grid for the race-winning Mexican.

However, PlanetF1.com understands from multiple sources that there are no imminent plans to make any driver announcements as deliberations on its inaugural driver line-up continue.

Perez is one of a host of drivers linked with the team. Having lost his drive with Red Bull at the end of last season, his stock has risen as first Liam Lawson and then Yuki Tsunoda have struggled alongside Max Verstappen this year.

As it’s become apparent the issue is far more fundamental than the driver, it has offered a markedly different perspective on Perez’s F1 2024 plight.

With his experience – he’s made 281 race starts – and commercial links to the likes of billionaire Carlos Slim, not to mention the significant Latin-American market, and the fact he’s a six-time race winner, Perez is an attractive proposition for an aspiring team.

For Cadillac, his experience is thought to be an especially valuable asset.

Owned by TWG Motorsport, and carrying the Cadillac moniker, the organisation is a green fields project. It has recruited senior personnel and will buy in Ferrari componentry initially, helping ease its learning curve.

However, it still faces a significant challenge and having an experienced driver line-up is therefore seen as a bonus, helping it work through that learning phase with a known quantity – especially if that driver has worked in race- and championship-winning operations.

Read more on Cadillac’s F1 entry

👉 Max Verstappen backs Sergio Perez for Cadillac as rumours swirl

👉 Shock new Valtteri Bottas option emerges amid strong Cadillac pursuit

Valtteri Bottas also fits that brief, the Finn is another strongly linked with the team.

Out of a seat in F1 2025 after Sauber opted for Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto as it begins to transition into Audi for next season, Bottas has rejoined Mercedes as reserve driver.

During his previous stint at Brackley, from 2017 until 2021, he partnered Lewis Hamilton and helped deliver five Constructors’ Championships. In 246 F1 starts, he’s amassed 10 wins.

A key point in Bottas’ favour over Perez is that he’s remained immersed within the paddock through his work with Mercedes – he is logging laps in Jerez as part of a TPC outing with the team this week.

Bottas was also spotted in conversation with Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon during the British Grand Prix.

But while Perez and Bottas mark two clear candidates for the drive, they’re not unopposed, with Mick Schumacher having also been flagged.

The ex-Haas pilot is currently competing with Alpine in the World Endurance Championship and has remained a paddock regular.

However, that he is on the books at Enstone and was passed over for the F1 2025 drive in favour of Jack Doohan (whose father Mick has also met with Lowdon) and then Franco Colapinto raises questions.

Zhou Guanyu has also been heavily linked with a seat. The Chinese pilot is currently working as reserve driver for Ferrari, affording him valuable insight into Cadillac’s power unit partner ahead of next season.

Furthermore, China is a valuable market for Cadillac – it sells more cars there than it does in the United States, though sale have reportedly slowed – while Zhou is managed by Lowdon.

The 26-year-old has three years of F1 experience under his belt, having proved competitive alongside Bottas during their time together at Sauber.

It remains to be seen who will get the nod, though it’s expected at least one of the those above-mentioned drivers will feature.

As for when a decision will be made, let alone announced, there is no rush. Most of those in the frame are not in consideration elsewhere, affording Lowdon and Cadillac time to assess their options before signing any contracts.

Read more: How NASA’s Apollo missions are guiding Cadillac towards F1 11th team debut