This season may be the right time for Isack Hadjar to take on the challenge that is Max Verstappen, but is he the right person for the job?

That’s the big question, according to commentator Alex Brundle.

The huge Isack Hadjar question ahead of Red Bull debut

This season, Formula 1 is experiencing its biggest technical reset in the sport’s history, with shorter, lighter cars on the grid that incorporate overbody aerodynamics and moveable front and rear wings.

But it’s the new power units with their 50/50 split between electrical and combustion power that could be the biggest challenge, as the drivers will have to master the energy management with boost and overtake mode in the mix.

It opens the door for an overhaul of the traditional pecking order as the drivers adapt to the new cars, with some having to change their driving styles.

One of the big questions ahead of the new F1 2026 season is whether it will lead to a change at Red Bull?

For years, Verstappen has been Red Bull’s lead driver, winning four World titles from 2021 to 2024 while his teammates struggled to even pick up wins.

That led to speculation that Red Bull’s F1 cars were designed to suit Verstappen’s driving style, but with a new style needed this season, could his new teammate Hadjar challenge the Dutchman for the number one status at the team?

That was put to commentator Brundle on the Rolling Start podcast.

“Well, the first thing is when you enter that programme, you know the destination is Max. What are you going to do? Drive for RB forever?” he said.

“And you don’t get to the position Hadjar is in without wanting to be a world championship-winning F1 driver. And to be a world championship-winning F1 driver without beating everyone. And everyone includes Max last time I checked.

“He knew the seat was coming. What’s clear is that it was abundantly clear when he was first asked, and that was maybe even before the turn of this regulation set, would you be ready for the Red Bull seat? There was that moment of slight hesitancy there.

“Because this is how he wanted to do it. And I can understand that entirely.

“With a new regulation set comes new cars, a full new group of bits and an entirely new driving style. So we are about to find out if Max, that reg set, and that specific car was magic or if there is an opportunity for Hadjar.

“I think he is the driver of the last sequence of teammates who Max has had, who has the best chance here of survival because he has the opportunity to get his head around these regs and fight his corner.

“And if he performs, I really believe Red Bull will back him.”

The Briton, the son of former F1 driver Martin Brundle, added: “We are going to find out if Hadjar is the right guy, but it is definitely the right time.”

And if Hadjar is the right man, the one who can go wheel-to-wheel with Verstappen, that creates a conundrum for Red Bull, who potentially more than any time in recent years, need to have a two-car team to fight the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari and reigning champions McLaren.

“What’s important to remember is Red Bull have been a potentially championship-winning team with Max for a long time. Will that be the case this year?” he continued.

“Even though to have a championship-winning car for Hadjar will of course be the aim and beneficial, if Red Bull don’t necessarily hit the ground running – we’re hearing everything about how brilliant the Mercedes engine is going to be again, [which is] conjecture until they’re all on the race track, and again the report is Hamilton in the Ferrari did the fastest time in the shakedown for whatever that’s worth, it’s all pinch of salt stuff – if the Red Bull isn’t chart-topping, they’re going to need both drivers more.

“If you’ve got a Red Bull that can win races in the hands of Max, they focus on Max. That’s another reason why it’s the right time for Isack.”

