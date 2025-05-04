Sergio Perez fans made their voices heard at the launch of the Cadillac F1 team, chanting “get Checo, get Checo!”, but alas there was no driver announcement.

Cadillac F1 launched their Formula 1 team, the sport’s 11th outfit for the 2026 season, at an event in Miami on Saturday night.

‘Get Checo! Get Checo!’

But while the team teased their Formula 1 livery and race suits, there was no mention of the potential drivers.

It is a list that team boss Graeme Lowdon is having to whittle down amid speculation that former Red Bull driver Perez is leading the running with the Times claiming he is in ‘advanced talks’.

“He is an option,” Cadillac advisor Mario Andretti confirmed to ESPN. “He could be an option. Of course, he could be an option. All I can say is that Liam Lawson is making Checo look very, very good.”

He, however, would not share anything more on Cadillac’s thinking ahead of their first season in Formula 1.

Former Sauber drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are also said to be on the short list while Colton Herta is leading the running should the team opt to put an American driver in the car.

Bernie Ecclestone, meanwhile, believes Mick Schumacher has to be a candidate as “the name Schumacher has even more charisma in the USA than in Europe. Formula 1 could continue to use this name”.

Perez fans lined the street oppositive the venue, chanting “Get Checo! Get Checo!” as they cast their vote for Cadillac’s maiden F1 line-up.

There was, however, no mention of Cadillac F1’s line-up in Saturday’s event.

Instead, the General Motors-backed team, who will be powered by Ferrari, teased their Formula 1 livery and race suits as they showed off colours in blue and red, the colours of the American flag.

But amidst the Perez rumours, it was noted by eagle-eyed fans on social media that Schumacher was present in Miami this weekend, the driver walking into the paddock with his good friend Esteban Ocon.

He subsequently liked Cadillac F1’s reveal post on Instagram, as too did Bottas.

For now, though, team principal Graeme Lowdon insists no drivers have been officially signed.

Asked by The Athletic if Cadillac had locked in a driver, he replied: “The reality is that we’ve got lots of parallel tracks that all need to come together for the first race in 2026, and yes, of course, selecting the drivers is part of that.

“But we’re in kind of in an interesting situation, timing wise, because we’re out with synchronization with the other teams.

“We haven’t got drivers sat there saying, ‘Well, I might go to this team’.

“Every (other) seat is full. We’ve got two and it turns out everybody wants to drive a Cadillac.

“That’s the one thing that I have learned. My phone has become very busy.

“And so, to some extent, we’re looking at everything we need to do.

“One of the key things we need to do is build the car for the drivers to actually race.”

