The Singapore Grand Prix weekend is underway in earnest, and the F1 drivers and teams are straight into the action – with live Sprint qualifying updates to come.

George Russell went quickest in the one and only practice hour earlier today, and the drivers have had little time to regroup as they go right into competitive action.

F1 Singapore LIVE: Sprint qualifying updates from Marina Bay

Start time: 20:30 local [13:30 UK]

Session duration: 44 minutes

Circuit: Marina Bay Circuit

The floodlights have now taken over at Marina Bay, but heat and humidity will remain as the drivers look to nail a lap around the circuit as quickly as possible as Singapore hosts its first ever Sprint weekend.

We will have you covered throughout, and you can follow Sprint qualifying through our live blog below, or you can also follow the lap times with PlanetF1.com’s live timing.

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