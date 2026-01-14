Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Johnny Herbert reflecting on his famous Sky F1 confrontation with Fernando Alonso in 2016 as Max Verstappen rules out leaving Red Bull “at this point in time.”

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

Former Sky F1 pundit Johnny Herbert revisits Fernando Alonso confrontation

Former Sky F1 pundit Johnny Herbert has recalled the moment he was confronted live on air by Fernando Alonso at the 2016 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Alonso approached Herbert in the paddock in Bahrain a decade ago after the former F1 driver suggested the then-McLaren star should retire.

Herbert, who went on to serve as an FIA steward, also recalled an “awkward” exchange with Alonso in 2024, months after handing the current Aston Martin man a controversial penalty in Australia.

Max Verstappen rules out team switch ‘at this point in time’

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen says he is “ruling out a change of team at this point in time” on the eve of the F1 2026 season.

Verstappen is officially under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028 having committed his long-term future to the team after winning his maiden title in 2021.

The four-time world champion was heavily linked with a move to Mercedes last summer due to a performance clause widely believed to be contained in his Red Bull deal.

Juan Pablo Montoya takes issue with Sergio Perez criticism of Red Bull

Former Williams and McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya has dismissed Sergio Perez’s recent criticism of Red Bull following his stint with the team.

Perez was dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2024 after a winless season alongside Max Verstappen, who claimed a fourth consecutive world championship.

After sitting out the 2025 campaign, Perez will return to F1 with the new Cadillac team in 2026.

Mika Hakkinen left ‘really p*ssed off’ by key Michael Schumacher advantage

Mika Hakkinen has admitted that he was left “really pissed off” by Ferrari’s testing advantage during his battles with Michael Schumacher at the turn of the century.

Hakkinen and Schumacher made for one of the great F1 rivalries with the McLaren driver coming away with two world championships in 1998 and 1999.

Ferrari’s access to its own test track in Fiorano was a source of irritation for Hakkinen.

Former Williams F1 driver Antonio Pizzonia arrested in Texas

Former Williams and Jaguar driver Antonio Pizzonia was arrested in the United States last weekend.

The Brazilian driver was arrested in Texas last Saturday, but has since been released.

Pizzonia, 45, made 20 F1 appearances between 2003 and 2005.

