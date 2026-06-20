Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Sky F1 presenter Rachel Brookes opening up on the “horrific” abuse she received after a tense interview with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Let’s blast through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

Sky F1 presenter reveals ‘horrendous’ abuse after Max Verstappen 2025 interview

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Sky F1 presenter Rachel Brookes has lifted the lid on the “horrendous” online abuse she suffered following a tense interview with Max Verstappen at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.

Brookes received a frosty response after asking Verstappen if his collision with Mercedes driver George Russell was deliberate.

She was forced to disable comments on her Instagram profile due to the abuse.

Read more: Sky F1 presenter lifts lid on ‘horrific’ abuse after 2025 Max Verstappen interview

Mercedes battery issues largely ‘understood’ after George Russell, Kimi Antonelli DNFs

Mercedes technical director James Allison says the team’s battery problems are now mostly “understood” following retirements for George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in Canada and Barcelona respectively.

Reliability has proven a factor during the F1 2026 season with Russell and Antonelli both suffering retirements in recent races.

Mercedes’ customer teams have also been affected by reliability problems with McLaren failing to start in China after a non-battery issue affected Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Read more: Mercedes sees battery issue breakthrough after costly Antonelli and Russell DNFs

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari ‘love’ proving ‘not very nice’ for Charles Leclerc

Ferrari has fallen in “love” with Lewis Hamilton in F1 2026, with the shift in dynamics proving “not very nice” for teammate Charles Leclerc.

That is the claim of former Ferrari race engineer Rob Smedley after Hamilton claimed his first victory for the team in Barcelona last weekend.

Hamilton’s victory marked Ferrari’s first win since Carlos Sainz triumphed at the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix.

Read more: Ferrari ‘love’ Lewis Hamilton as insider reveals ‘balance’ shift facing Leclerc

Max Verstappen manager drops new hint over Red Bull future

Raymond Vermeulen, the manager of Max Verstappen, says the four-time world champion “will remain” loyal to Red Bull.

Verstappen has been linked with a move away from Red Bull for F1 2027, with the 28-year-old understood to be free to leave if he is lower than second in the drivers’ standings at the time of the summer break.

He currently sits seventh with just four races remaining before the August shutdown.

Read more: Max Verstappen manager drops biggest hint yet over Red Bull future

George Russell reacts as Mercedes drops Monaco Grand Prix appeal

George Russell has admitted that Mercedes “did not have a case” after the team dropped its appeal over the result of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Teams and drivers were left with a sour taste last week after Pierre Gasly, the Alpine driver, was reinstated to third place.

Russell finished 12th in Monte Carlo after incurring two separate time penalties.

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Read more: First George Russell reaction as Mercedes drops Monaco Grand Prix appeal