South Africa’s most recent Formula 1 circuit, Kyalami, has signalled its intent to again host Formula 1 with the announcement they have three years to upgrade the circuit to FIA Grade 1 status.

Kyalami last featured on the Formula 1 calendar in 1993, the race won by Williams driver Alain Prost.

A South African F1 Grand Prix at Kyalami?

But amidst financial issues and political struggles, the race was scrapped after the 1993 season, leaving Africa without a spot on what’s billed as a ‘World Championship’ calendar.

Africa as a whole wants to return, with Rwanda also in the mix, but it is South Africa that is reportedly leading the running.

The big debate is: does the sport return to Kyalami, which has Grade 2 status, or should Cape Town host a street race in line with the 2023 Formula E event?

It’s a mega-millions decision, both in terms of the financial investment and the end gains.

Kyalami on Wednesday surged ahead in the running as the circuit, which also hosts the Kyalami 9-Hour, announced that the venue is prepared to invest in making the circuit a Grade 1 venue.

However, those upgrades are conditional on South Africa securing a place on the F1 calendar, with the announcement noting, “Selected works will be actioned pending the successful outcome of South Africa’s place on the Formula 1 calendar and Kyalami being selected as the preferred hosting venue.”

The current 4.522km layout, upgraded in 2016, already holds FIA Grade 2 certification and the Kyalami precinct has proven itself as a successful, self-sustaining venue with year-round commercial activity.

The FIA has given written approval for the amended Grade 1 upgrades, and once those have been completed and the final approval is conducted, Kyalami will be Africa’s only FIA Grade 1 circuit.

The proposed FIA Grade 1 upgrade, which requires no change to the circuit layout, focuses on enhancing run-off areas, barrier systems, debris fencing, kerbs, and drainage.

“This is a defining moment for South African motorsport,” said circuit owner Toby Venter. “When we acquired Kyalami in 2014, we made a commitment to restore it, not just as a world-class venue, but as a beacon for motorsport across the African continent.

“The FIA’s acceptance of our Grade 1 design is a major step forward in that journey.

“Today, we turn the page to a bold new chapter for Kyalami. We are ready for the return of Formula 1 to African soil.”

Clive Bowen, Founder and Director of UK-based Apex Circuit Design, added: “This is a light-touch upgrade in engineering terms, but one that enhances the already excellent circuit standards to meet modern Grade 1 requirements.”

The circuit has three years to complete the intended upgrades, meaning South Africa could, via the Kyalami, return to the F1 calendar in 2028 or 2029 at the latest.

Nothing, though, is guaranteed as South Africa has not been granted a spot on the calendar – Kyalami or Cape Town.

South Africa’s Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie promised Lewis Hamiton last year that his dream of an African Grand Prix will happen.

“Lewis Hamilton, you said you had a dream to race in South Africa again I’m standing here to tell you we will not rest until your dream comes to a realisation that you will race again in South Africa,” says McKenzie.

Former F1 driver David Coulthard completed a demo run at the circuit with Red Bull and said he felt the track had everything it needed for F1, but after a few tweaks such as extended run-off aereas.

“I can only imagine that it is to do with run-off areas,” said Coulthard.

“In terms of the track, it is fantastic. It is challenging, you’ve got blind corners, you have high speed corners and there is elevation change.

“There is not one corner on the track that you would say is not particularly good. They all offer a unique challenge.

“I personally would have loved to have raced at Kyalami as it sits. We go from Monte Carlo, Baku, Singapore, where there is no run off and we go to modern facilities where there is so much run off, the spectators can hardly see the car.

