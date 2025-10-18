US Grand Prix: Verstappen wins Sprint as pile-up claims both McLarens

Max Verstappen has won the Sprint at the United States Grand Prix as a first corner pile-up saw both McLarens eliminated on the opening lap.

Verstappen claimed victory from George Russell and Carlos Sainz after 19 laps to move eight points closer in the championship battle.

Carnage claims both McLarens as Max Verstappen moves closer

A good start from Verstappen saw him lead through the first corner while the two McLaren drivers made contact.

Piastri was tagged, pitching him into Norris as the pair were eliminated in the first corner of the race – Norris on the spot while Piastri limped his to Turn 9 before stopping and climbing out.

The McLaren duo ran side by side into Turn 1, Norris on the inside as his teammate moved to cut back underneath as they rounded the apex. As he did, he turned across Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber, who spun in front of the pack as Piastri was pitched onto two wheels and into Norris.

Through the carnage, George Russell found himself second from Sainz and Leclerc fourth from Hamilton in fifth. Fernando Alonso was also a casualty in the opening exchange as Lance Stroll also picked up damage.

Yuki Tsunoda was a huge beneficiary, rising to seventh behind Alex Albon after starting 18th on the grid.

Unsurprisingly, the Safety Car was deployed to clear up the debris that was littered across the track from Turn 1 through to Turn 11, according to Hamilton.

Racing resumed as the pack began Lap 6, Verstappen sliding his way out of the final corner as he raced to the green flag.

In single file, there was no repeat of the first corner melee as the pack negotiated the tight left-hander without incident.

After the first racing lap, Verstappen held an eight-tenths advantage over Russell, with Sainz third but just outside of DRS range of the Mercedes ahead.

Russell remained in touching distance, attacking for the lead at Turn 12 at the end of the back straight on Lap 8 only to run wide as both he and Verstappen ran off the road, allowing the Red Bull driver to maintain the race lead.

It was reviewed by the stewards, who deemed no further action was warranted.

Officials also noted a Safety Car infringement for Leclerc, who’d threaded the needle through the first corner carnage to rise to fourth, though that was also subsequently cleared.

The Monegasque driver was under attack from Hamilton, the seven-time world champion stealing the place at Turn 12 on Lap 9.

Having started on a set of used medium tyres, Russell’s failed attempt marked the end of his charge as Verstappen began to walk away out front.

Kimi Antonelli in the other Mercedes found himself locked in battle with Oliver Bearman for eighth, the final points-paying position, in what was the closest action on track. However, as they squabbled, the Haas driver left the track which caught the eye of officials.

Behind them, Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll came together at Turn 1 as they began Lap 16.

Stroll had attempted to dive underneath the Haas, pinching a brake to slide into the rear wheel of his rival. The Canadian immediately apologised though both were instant retirements – Stroll with the right-front wheel having been knocked off.

It triggered the second Safety Car of the encounter and effectively marked the end of the race – the clean-up taking longer than the remaining laps allowed for.

Verstappen therefore won the Sprint from Russell, and Sainz. Behind them, Hamilton headed Leclerc, Alex Albon, Tsunoda, and Antonelli in eighth, despite running behind Bearman on track.

The Brit was handed a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. With the pack condensed behind the Safety Car, it dropped him to 15th and the last of the surviving runners.

For Verstappen, the win moved him on to 281 points, and just 33 points behind Norris for second in the Drivers’ Championship, and 55 behind Piastri.

US Grand Prix Sprint Results

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. George Russell, Mercedes, 0.395

3. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 0.791

4. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1.224

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1.825

6. Alex Albon, Williams, 2.576

7. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, 2.976

8. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 4.147

9. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 4.804

10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 5.126

11. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, 5.649

12. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 6.228

13. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 6.624

14. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 8.006

15. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 13.576

16. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 4L

17. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 4L

18. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

19. Lando Norris, McLaren

20. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

