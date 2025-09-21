Unwanted F1 Sprint side-effect highlighted as big weekend change mooted

Since Formula 1 first introduced the concept of the sprint race back in 2021, ample debate has arisen about exactly how many sprint events should take place in a season, as the sport has gone from three sprints to six in a season. Now, F1 is considering as many as 12 sprints.

During the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, several drivers raised their concerns about the proposed number of sprints. Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto did, too, by pointing out that Formula 1 teams may have significant reservations about hiring rookies in future seasons where Free Practice time is at a minimum.

Gabriel Bortoleto: F1 sprint increase could lead to fewer rookies

While the F1 2025 season boasts an impressive number of rookies making their full-time Formula 1 debuts, Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto has warned that rookies could become a rarity in the sport should sprint races become a more common feature.

Back in 2021, Formula 1 first introduced the concept of a ‘sprint’, in which drivers would qualify for and then compete in a short race during the build-up to Sunday’s grand prix. Those two additional on-track sessions thereby meant that two Free Practice sessions needed to be scrapped.

What began with three sprints per season was expanded to six come 2023. Now, as Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali toys with ways to pack ever more action into a grand prix weekend, rumors have emerged suggesting that there could be as many as 12 sprints on the F1 calendar in the near future — which means that half of the grands prix in a season would feature a sprint.

Naturally, the current Formula 1 field was asked about their perspective on an increase in sprints, and many drivers expressed reservations about such a significant change in the format.

Sauber’s Bortoleto did admit that he “didn’t stop to think about” what a greater number of sprints would signify, but that he enjoys the sport’s current format, which includes ” FP 1, 2 and 3 to develop, to test things in the car and to fine-tune things.

“That’s what I find fascinating about Formula 1, is how you can go into details and fine-tune things.”

That’s in direct contrast to a sprint weekend, where two free practice sessions are replaced by a qualifying and race session.

“When you have a sprint weekend, it’s always, you know, short time and you need to do things quickly, and sometimes you don’t maximize things in time,” Bortoleto explained.

“I believe it’s, it’s nice for the entertainment of the fans and the weekend, that you have more racing and more important sessions in this sense, but I’m not so sure I would go more than 12 at some point.

“You know, I think that’s already a hard limit.”

It was posed to Bortoleto that an increase in sprints could mean notoriously challenging events like Singapore could feature a sprint. Asked if that would be a challenge for the rookies, he replied, “Oh, then they have a problem!

“I’m not a rookie next year, but definitely a problem! You go to Singapore, daytime — not ideal.

“I think I’ve been lucky to get Formula 1 in this moment, that there’s some sprints but not a lot of them yet. But for the future rookies, I think having sprints, only one FP, it’s not gonna be easy.”

Formula 1 regulations currently mandate that teach team must run rookie drivers in Free Practice 1 at four events per season — two outings for rookies per car. An increase in sprint events would necessarily result in fewer opportunities for rookies to get behind the wheel, presenting a challenge to teams.

For Bortoleto, that’s not a major concern.

“It’s difficult, but it’s something mandatory, right?” he explained.

“They need to do it, and it’s the same for everyone. So everyone will have the same problem.”

For him, there’s an even more major issue.

“The problem, I would say, will be teams probably think a bit more before hiring rookies, because they know they have less time to adapt with sprint events,” Bortoleto said. “That’s what I think is going to be more of a thing.”

The Brazilian driver’s reasoning is sound; teams won’t be snapping at the opportunity to hire untried talent if that talent will only have a single practice session to come to terms with the challenging nature of a Formula 1 car and to learn the sport’s challenging race circuits.

Even 2025 proved a challenge for the major rookie field, with the season kicking off at a wet Australian Grand Prix before immediately launching into the first sprint of the year at the following event. With more sprints in the future, rookies will indeed have some major hurdles in front of them.

