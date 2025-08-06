What Lewis Hamilton’s announcement could really be about as rumours swirl

Lewis Hamilton ignited curiosity last month when he took to social media to tease an announcement coming on August 8.

“We’ve struck the match. Now follow the smoke.”

Speculation mounts ahead of Lewis Hamilton announcement

But what is it all about?

Hamilton also caused a stir earlier this year when he unfollowed everyone, even his dog Roscoe, on Instagram, Hamilton has been quite active on the platform in recent months.

His most recent post teased an announcement coming on August 8.

He posted a short clip that showed a matchbox on a table in a dimly lit room, emblazoned with ‘08.08’, before the clip moved onto a collage of black-and-white photographs of volcanoes and architecture.

In the accompanying caption, Hamilton wrote: “We’ve struck the match. Now follow the smoke.”

He offered no further details over the exact nature of his plans, leaving fans to speculate about the nature of the upcoming announcement.

Coming off the back of a challenging weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa, many fans seem to fear that he could be announcing his retirement and urged him to stay strong.

“it’s over” don’t do us like this. But it was a pleasure.” responded i_logan_rice_i, while james_f12024 wrote: “Lewis, don’t retire, it takes time to learn and get used to something new you are not alone (look at Carlos), just keep going and maybe next year will be your year. Keep pushing, champ.”

There were also suggestions that he’d be quitting Ferrari to return to Mercedes.

Others, though, reckon the announcement may have nothing to do with F1.

“He’s either starting a clothing brand, home decor launch, or cologne. That or he’s creating his own f1 team,” speculated the_jackleta.

Analysis: Lewis Hamilton’s mega-millions move to Ferrari

👉 10 biggest sports deals in history: Where does Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari salary rank?

👉 Lewis Hamilton net worth: Where does he rank against football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

What Lewis Hamilton has said about August 8

Hamilton was asked about it at the Belgian Grand Prix, but kept his secrets to himself as he replied with a coy smile.

Q: What’s happening on the 8th?

Hamilton: Hmm?

Q: On the 8th?

Hamilton: What’s happening on the 8th?

Q: The 8th, 8th!

Hamilton: Oh. I can’t say. I can’t even give you a hint.

Q: Not even a hint?

Hamilton: No, I can’t even give you a hint, no. You’ve got to follow the smoke. Got to follow the smoke.

Q: I think that’s a hint.

Hamilton just smiled.

So what could Lewis Hamilton’s announcement relate to?

It’s not his retirement; that’s 99.9 per cent sure.

Although that’s the most speculated, and feared, potential outcome, Hamilton has a multi-year contract with Ferrari, one that reportedly runs through to 2027, and it seems inconceivable that he would stop before F1 2026’s reset.

With all new cars and engines in play, anything could happen next season – even Hamilton winning his record-breaking eighth World title.

As Toto Wolff recently put it, “Lewis has unfinished business in Formula 1.”

That Formula 1 is moving away from ground-effect aerodynamic cars, which have not suited him since they were introduced in 2022, must surely add to the Briton’s anticipation of what’s to come next season.

The driver who coined the mantra ‘Still I Rise’ will not walk away defeated.

He spoke of that strength after yet another difficult race in Hungary, saying: “I’m not where I want to be yet, but the fight’s not over – don’t count me out.”

Instead, the announcement is most likely to relate to one of the seven-time World Champion’s many business ventures outside of F1, whether that be his Mission 44 project, the beginning of a new business venture, or furthering his steps in the world of fashion through his collaboration with Dior.

It could also be a sponsorship deal with the 40-year-old still a very attractive option for personal sponsors, signing with Lululemon, online trading platform CFI E&, and US-based AI answer engine Perplexity in the last 12 months alone.

The answer, though, will only be revealed on Friday…

Read next: The silly season storylines to watch out for in F1’s summer break