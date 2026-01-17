Max Verstappen revealed he had a “very emotional call” with Helmut Marko upon news of his departure from Red Bull.

Marko stood down from his role as senior advisor to the team at the end of last season, having been at the helm of Red Bull’s junior programme throughout its time in Formula 1 to date.

Max Verstappen: ‘All good things come to an end’ with Marko departure

Marko was a key figure in the Red Bull setup for two decades, and decided to step away from his responsibilities with the team with one year remaining on his contract.

Verstappen joined Sebastian Vettel in becoming four-time World Champions having risen through the Red Bull ranks, and the Dutch driver has spoken on multiple occasions about the positive impact Marko had on his career in Formula 1.

Speaking about the same conversation in December, Marko acknowledged there was “a certain melancholy in the air” when talking to Verstappen in the wake of the announcement.

With time having passed, the Red Bull driver confirmed he and Marko would remain in contact, but there would be a difference in the Red Bull garage without him being there.

“Yeah, for sure,” Verstappen told Sky Sports News when put to him that he’ll miss Marko’s presence at the team.

“I mean, we had a very emotional call after Abu Dhabi. It will be a bit different, but all good things come to an end at some point.

“But we’ll see each other anyway around, if that means that, you know, I’m going to Graz or whatever, we have a lunch together.

“You know, we have achieved so many great things together that will always stay on our minds.”

Verstappen has started all of his races in Formula 1 to date under the Red Bull umbrella, beginning his career with Toro Rosso before stepping up to Red Bull Racing in 2016, winning his first race with the team at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

