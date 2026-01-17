Ferrari has released footage of the team’s F1 2026 engine fire up ahead of the official launch of the SF-26 car next week.

It arrived on the same day Ferrari’s ‘revolutionary’ new power unit completed its first laps with customer outfit Cadillac.

Ferrari reveals sound of new F1 2026 engine as Cadillac records first laps

Formula 1’s technical regulations have been overhauled for the F1 2026 season – a rare instance of the chassis and engine rules changing simultaneously – as the sport embraces 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

Ferrari is among five engine manufacturers on the grid this season along with Mercedes and Honda as well as newcomers Audi F1 and Red Bull Powertrains-Ford.

The Scuderia became the latest team to reveal the sound of its F1 2026 engine on Friday, posting a clip of its fire up to social media.

The 46-second video shows drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in attendance as the powertrain comes to life, with the seven-time world champion filming the moment on his phone.

A round of applause erupts on the factory floor when the demonstration is completed, with Hamilton and Leclerc seen in conversation with team principal Fred Vasseur and deputy Jerome d’Ambrosio.

Ferrari published the clip on Friday evening, just hours after its new engine took to the track for the first time with Cadillac.

Sergio Perez carried out the first laps for a Cadillac F1 car in a shakedown at Silverstone.

It saw Cadillac become the second team to complete a shakedown of its 2026 car, seven days after Audi sampled its R26 car at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Cadillac is using customer Ferrari engines to begin its F1 stint while the team’s own power unit, expected to arrive in time for the 2029 season, remains in development.

Various reports over recent months have claimed that the Ferrari power unit is set to be particularly unique on the 2026 grid due to the use of steel alloy cylinder heads.

Aluminum has been considered the material of choice for cylinder head construction until now due to its light weight.

However, Ferrari is thought to have achieved unprecedented pressures and temperatures during the ignition process with its new steel cylinder heads, which despite being heavier have resulted in more efficient combustion.

Reliability concerns over the steel cylinder heads had reportedly convinced Ferrari to maintain development of the aluminum alternative as a precaution last year.

However, a breakthrough with the durability of the steel solution over recent months is said to have convinced the team to press ahead with the ‘revolutionary’ new design for 2026.

The SF-26 will be launched on Friday January 23, three days before the start of F1’s first pre-season test in Barcelona.

