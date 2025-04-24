Aston Martin have released the first images of Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso together at the factory since the F1 design guru completed his move from Red Bull Racing.

The Silverstone-based team confirmed the signing of Newey last September with the veteran starting work in his new role of managing technical partner last month.

Adrian Newey and Fernando Alonso pictured together at Aston Martin

Newey stands as the most decorated individual in F1 history having played a role in more than 200 F1 race wins and a combined 26 Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships for the likes of Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

The 66-year-old is leading development of Aston Martin’s first car under the new F1 2026 rules, which will mark the first season of the team’s technical partnership with Honda, Red Bull’s current engine suppliers.

Newey and Alonso, the two-time World Champion, have frequently spoken of their ambition to work together at some point during their respective careers.

And Aston Martin have released the first images of the pair together at the team’s Silverstone factory on Thursday.

In a post to social media, Aston Martin posted an image of Newey and Alonso walking side by side in the factory with the accompanying caption: “Foundations for the future.”

A secondary image showed Alonso and Newey posing either side of an Aston Martin F1 car on display in the factory’s reception.

PlanetF1.com understands that it is the first time Newey and Alonso have met at the factory since the former officially started work with Aston Martin on March 3, less than two weeks before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The Australian GP marked the start of a breathless run of five races in the space of six weeks, which concluded with last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Alonso, along with team-mate Lance Stroll, was previously on site when Newey was presented as an Aston Martin signing on September 10 2024.

Aston Martin’s reference to Alonso and Newey representing “the future” is the latest indication of the team’s commitment to Alonso, who joined the team ahead of the 2023 season.

A report ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP claimed that Aston Martin have been preparing a $300million bid for Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and reigning four-time World Champion.

When approached by PlanetF1.com, however, the team reiterated their commitment to their current driver lineup of Alonso and Stroll, who both remain under contract until at least the end of the F1 2026 season.

An Aston Martin spokesperson told PlanetF1.com: “It’s normal for the media to speculate on driver market, but we have an amazing driver line-up that we are committed to and who are under contract for 2026 and beyond.

“Our focus is on delivering for our drivers by giving them a more consistent and competitive car.

“When we do, they are both capable of delivering great results.”

