Alpine set out criteria for Esteban Ocon’s replacement with ‘professionalism’ call

Alpine are not looking for friends with their F1 2025 driver lineup, with the team seeking “professional drivers” who can work together for the good of the team.

While it is known that Alpine are searching for a new driver for next season having announced Esteban Ocon’s departure, they could in fact need two as Pierre Gasly has yet to be locked into a new deal.

Alpine aren’t looking for friends, they want ‘professional drivers’

Although Alpine World Endurance Championship driver and Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher has been linked to the seat, it’s Jack Doohan who is rumoured to be the leading contender to replace Ocon. The 21-year-old currently serves as Alpine’s reserve driver.

Zhou Guanyu, who could be on his way out of Sauber, has also thrown his name into the hat.

But while Alpine team boss Bruno Famin refused to touch on the names on Alpine’s shortlist, he has set out his criteria.

“I think the relationship doesn’t matter. The professionalism matters. We need professional drivers,” Famin told Sky F1.

“They need to work together. It’s part of the job to be able to work with his team-mate to get the best for the team.”

His comment were made in the wake of Alpine’s most recent crash between Ocon and Gasly with the two colliding on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix.

That Sunday, Ocon made an ill-judged lunge on his team-mate into Portier with his A524 suffering race-ending damage while Gasly was left with a puncture.

As to be expected, that led to serious conversations about team-mate etiquette.

“Talking directly to them, I think when we have the beginning of a problem, let’s talk, the three of us,” Famin said.

“Speak clearly on what is good, what is not good for the team and for the drivers. Speaking frankly and directly, I think it makes it easier for everybody.”

He, though, was questioned about a report that Alpine had already had that conversation with Ocon prior to Monaco with Famin rumoured to have reiterated his stance to Ocon on the grid.

He denied that, but did clarify that the team always speaks with the drivers, and together, in a pre-race briefing.

“I never speak to the drivers in one-to-one for this kind of thing,” he said of the grid chat rumour.

“When we have race instruction, we all speak altogether to make sure everybody has the same information. That everybody listens to the same information at the same time.

“The instructions were clear before the race in Monaco, like it was clear before the race before at the previous one. It was very clear.

“I think it was quite right to be upset, for the team it was very bad. Without the red flag we would have been clear last because we would have had to stop for the puncture. It was a very bad thing.”

As for Ocon, he’s been linked to a move to Haas with team boss Ayao Komatsu saying he is a “serious” consideration in what could be an all-new line-up for the American team alongside Oliver Bearman.

Gasly is expected to remain at Alpine.

