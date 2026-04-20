Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes the FIA confirming changes to the F1 2026 rules as F1 pundit Jolyon Palmer suggests Charles Leclerc “might be tempted” to replace Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

FIA confirms changes to F1 2026 rules

The FIA has confirmed a number of rule changes ahead of the resumption of the F1 2026 season at the Miami Grand Prix next month.

F1’s stakeholders agreed on Monday to a number of tweaks relating to energy management and safety at race starts and in wet conditions.

Most changes remain subject to the result of a World Motor Sport Council e-vote with a view to implementation in time for Miami.

Read more: Updated: FIA confirms proposed changes to the F1 2026 rules for Miami Grand Prix

Jolyon Palmer picks Charles Leclerc to replace Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Former Renault F1 driver Jolyon Palmer believes Charles Leclerc “might be tempted” by a move to Red Bull if Max Verstappen leaves the team.

Verstappen has admitted to being left disillusioned by the new F1 2026 rules, raising doubts over his future at the recent Japanese Grand Prix.

Leclerc has been with Ferrari since 2019.

Read more: Max Verstappen exit talk grows as Jolyon Palmer names Red Bull replacement

Max Verstappen spots ‘problem’ with attempts to change F1 2026 rules

Max Verstappen has been left encouraged by meetings over potential changes to the F1 2026 rules.

Yet he believes any tweaks will merely paper over the cracks with the regulations “fundamentally wrong” for the sport.

Verstappen, who has likened the new-look F1 to Formula E and the video game Mario Kart, has advocated a return to V8 or V10 engines.

Read more: ‘Something has to change’ – Max Verstappen warns F1 2026 rules remain ‘fundamentally wrong’

Max Verstappen praised by Nurburgring regular after ‘very respectful’ battle

Experienced endurance racer Christopher Haase has praised Max Verstappen’s “very respectful” driving after their fierce duel for the lead at the Nurburgring 24 Hours qualifying race.

Verstappen returned to the Nurburgring last weekend to participate in the 24-hour qualifiers ahead of his debut in the endurance classic next month.

Verstappen and teammate Lucas Auer were eventually classified 39th after losing time in the pits with repairs.

Read more: Max Verstappen praised by Christopher Haase after ‘respectful’ Nurburgring duel

Your F1 questions answered

PlanetF1.com editor Mat Coch has tackled questions from our readers in the first of a new series of Q&A articles.

The problems with the current regulations, the plans for future rules and the developing battle between Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell are all covered.

Mat also names the six best drivers he has seen with two of the current grid making the cut.

Read more: Your F1 questions answered: Mat Coch tackles engines, rules and race cancellations