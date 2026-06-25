Fernando Alonso said Aston Martin has been subjected to content online which borderlines abuse, as the team navigates through a challenging beginning to its Honda alliance.

At a time where rumours linking Alonso to Alpine have surfaced, the two-time world champion retorted that there are “always rumours.” Alonso stressed his continued belief in the Aston Martin project, stating that it is only “a matter of time” before the issues are fixed. He also reiterated that his Aston Martin alliance will outlast his career driving in Formula 1.

Fernando Alonso defends Aston Martin amid Alpine rumours

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Alonso has scored Aston Martin’s sole point thus far in F1 2026. These early rounds were always going to be challenging for the Silverstone-based squad, after team principal Adrian Newey opted to snub smaller upgrades in favour of a substantial package to come later in the season, in hope of transforming the struggling AMR26.

Meanwhile, Alonso, at a time where he is weighing up his F1 future, has been linked with a return to ‘Team Enstone’ for a fourth stint. Now known as Alpine, Alonso won his two titles with the team then called Renault in 2005 and 2006.

Alonso is managed by Flavio Briatore, Alpine’s executive advisor and de facto team principal.

Alonso was quizzed on the Alpine rumours ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. His response was firm as he called out the treatment which Aston Martin has received.

“There are always rumours,” he told PlanetF1.com and others.

“We’ve been very badly treated by the outside world, and it’s normal. We are underperforming, we are in a bad moment, and when the summer break comes, there are always rumours. There are rumours in the top teams, there are rumours also in our case, because we are underperforming.

“But my commitment with Aston Martin is beyond my driving time, and I believe in this project. We have the right people. We have obviously the best of the best with Adrian Newey. We have Honda.

“We started on the back foot, yes, we understand that, but we are trying to put things in place as soon as possible.

“We are an easy target because we are at the back, and there is all this social media and all these things and jokes that you can put on ourselves. Probably that’s borderline to be abuse in social media.

“We are not happy with our position, but we are hard workers, and Honda are hard workers. Aston Martin, we are 1000 people of hard workers that they go Monday to Sunday to work eight hours to fix our problems.

“The problems will be fixed. It’s a matter of time. I believe in the project. I trust my team, and we are all in this together.

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“We take one of the hardest parts of the situation, because we race every week, and we face the media every week, and we jump in the car tomorrow, and we are very uncompetitive.

“But our team and our leaders, they took the decision in Australia to wait until it was worth making an upgrade package for cost efficiency and things like that, and we all agree on that, and we are all waiting on that, and we wait in the best manner possible.”

Alonso’s P10 in Monaco stands as Aston Martin-Honda’s best result so far in F1 2026.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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