ZANDVOORT – Aston Martin is set to confirm a change in shareholding structure over the Dutch GP weekend, with a leading American sporting figure buying a stake.

The NFL’s Woody Johnson has purchased a significant minority stake in Aston Martin’s F1 team.

Woody Johnson buys stake in Aston Martin F1 team

Aston Martin is set to confirm that a stake in the team has been sold to Woody Johnson, an American billionaire businessman and sports franchise owner, PlanetF1.com has learned.

Johnson is the heir to the Johnson & Johnson business family fortune, and PlanetF1.com understands that he is coming onboard as a private investor within the team, and will play no executive role in the day-to-day operations of Lawrence Stroll’s squad.

His investment is set to open significant visibility and cross-sporting market commercial opportunities for Aston Martin in the United States, particularly in global sporting franchises.

With the ownership of the team currently spread across multiple entities, including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund [PIF], Ernesto Bertarelli, Geely, Mercedes, and Lucid, Stroll’s Yew Tree consortium holds the majority stake at circa 33 per cent.

The exact percentage slice that Johnson will take in the team is not yet known, nor is it expected to be communicated, although some sources have speculated a figure of circa 15 per cent.

The details regarding who has divested shares are also expected to remain private at present.

Following Aston Martin Lagonda’s sale of its minor stake of circa five percent for around $150 million, the organisation was valued at $3.2 billion.

That is understood to have now grown to $3.5 billion, meaning Johnson’s investment could thus be in the region of $525 million.

Who is Woody Johnson?

Woody Johnson is the colloquail name for Robert Wood Johnson IV, an American billionaire known for his ownership of the New York Jets.

He bought the NFL franchise for $635 million in 2000, and remains the team’s chairman and owner.

The family business, Johnson & Johnson, is estimated at a net valuation of $20.5 billion, as of June 2026.

As a Republican donor in the United States, he has also previously served as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, under the administration of Donald Trump, between 2017 and ’21, despite having no previous diplomatic career.

Last year, he came a significant stakeholder in the English Premier league team, Crystal Palace, purchasing 43 per cent en route to becoming a partner and director.

Who currently owns Aston Martin F1 team?

Shareholder Percentage Yew Tree Consortium [Lawrence Stroll] ~33% Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund [PIF] ~20% Ernesto Bertarelli ~14% Geely ~17% Mercedes-Benz AG ~9% Lucid Group ~3.7%

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