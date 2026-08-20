ZANDVOORT – Yuki Tsunoda has admitted that he was “dying” for a return to the grid after spending the opening half of the F1 2026 season on the sidelines.

Tsunoda has been called into action for the Dutch Grand Prix by Racing Bulls after Liam Lawson was seconded to Red Bull in place of the injured Isack Hadjar.

Racing Bulls gives Yuki Tsunoda the moment he was waiting for

Tsunoda will make his F1 race return at Zandvoort after losing his Red Bull drive to Hadjar at the end of last season.

With Arvid Lindblad promoted alongside Lawson at Racing Bulls, the Japanese driver was relegated to a reserve driver role.

That has seen the 26-year-old take part in four private outings, in addition to working in the Red Bull simulator. However, he has no experience in F1 2026 machinery.

The Dutch GP marks his first race weekend appearance since the 2025 Abu Dhabi GP.

“It was a very unexpected thing,” he said of his call up.

“I’m actually quite calm and looking forward to tomorrow.

“I mean, I can’t be sad. It was a moment I was waiting for, and I was dying to have this kind of moment.”

Tsunoda’s call up came after Hadjar was ruled out after injuring his wrist, with the Frenchman replaced by Lawson at the senior team.

That sees Tsunoda reunited with the team for which he drove from 2021 until he was promoted to Red Bull in place of Lawson after two rounds of the F1 2025 season.

It’s made for a subdued first half of the season, with the Japanese driver in a supporting role and restricted to following the sessions from a monitor.

“It’s not frustrating or stressful, but watching from the screen every races, and I was feeling like okay, I really, really want to be back and drive it,” he admitted.

On the beach with friends when he received news, Tsunoda returned to the UK to begin preparations for a potential racing return.

“I just suddenly got a call, ‘okay, you have to go to the UK’,” he said.

“I was spending in this place just 24 hours, and you already want me to go to the UK?’ and asked them why. ‘Oh, maybe you might race this week.’ Okay. That’s fair!

“I said ‘what?’

Tsunoda rejoined an in-form Racing Bulls, which sits fifth in the Constructors’ Championship with 66 points courtesy of 15 points-paying finishes from 21 starts.

It sees the Faenza-based operation sit five points clear of Alpine at the head of the midfield battle.

More on Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda sends message to Isack Hadjar after Dutch GP comeback announced

Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda in as Hadjar ruled out of Dutch Grand Prix

“I don’t mind which car I’m driving,” Tsunoda said of the decision to place him at Racing Bulls instead of back at the senior team.

“I’m already grateful enough to have a seat.

“I don’t really mind which car I’m driving because both teams are performing well, especially Racing Bulls this year.

“Racing Bulls, I’ve been here for long years.

“Soon as I wore this white jersey, I feel pretty at home.

“Having already these opportunities for me would be something over the roof that I was dying to have, so yeah, I’m very excited to race with Racing Bulls.”

A Sprint weekend, the Dutch GP beings with a single hour of practice on Friday before drivers are thrust into Sprint Qualifying later in the day.

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